Mahesh Vinayagam, CEO of qBotica, honored as a Titan 100 honoree
Recognition Highlights Mahesh Vinayagam’s Leadership and Innovation in the Automation and AI IndustryPHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- qBotica, along with Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP, are pleased to announce that Mahesh Vinayagam, CEO and Founder of qBotica, has been named a 2024 Titan 100 honoree. The Titan 100 program recognizes Phoenix’s Top 100 CEO’s & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion.
Collectively the 2024 Phoenix Titan 100 and their companies employ over 105,000 individuals and generate over $34 billion in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at an awards ceremony on September 26th, 2024, and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.
Mahesh Vinayagam, with over two decades of experience in the automation and AI industry, has been a transformative force at qBotica. Under his leadership, qBotica has grown into a leading provider of intelligent automation, evolving to deliver business solutions using generative AI and, most recently, at the forefront of agentic AI. Leveraging its innovative capabilities, qBotica has driven multimillion-dollar business value in domains such as finance and accounting, customer contact centers, and supply chain across industries including banking, insurance, healthcare, transport, and government. Mahesh Vinayagam’s dedication to innovation and excellence has earned him prestigious recognition among Phoenix’s top executives.
“I am deeply honored to be recognized among such a distinguished group of leaders,” said Mahesh Vinayagam. “This accolade is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire qBotica team. Together, we will continue to drive innovation and deliver exceptional value to our clients.”
Mr. Vinayagam will be honored at the Titan 100 awards on September 26th, 2024, at the Chateau Luxe. Set amongst spectacular Sonoran Desert views, Chateau Luxe is Arizona’s most luxurious and nationally recognized event destination. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry and their guests for an evening unlike anything that exists in the Phoenix business community.
“On behalf of all the partners and associates at Wipfli we congratulate all the Titan100 winners. It’s an honor to recognize this diverse group of leaders in the Phoenix community. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance both here in Arizona and abroad. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved,” says Ryan Lindsay, partner at Wipfli.
The Titan 100 recognition is not only a personal achievement for Mahesh but also a significant milestone for qBotica, underscoring the company's commitment to excellence and leadership in the industry.
About qBotica
qBotica is a leading provider of AI and intelligent automation solutions, dedicated to helping businesses across various industries streamline their operations and achieve greater efficiencies through the power of AI through GenAI, AI Agents and AI automation. With a team of experienced professionals and a commitment to innovation, qBotica delivers cutting-edge solutions that drive business transformation. qBotica’s mission is to enable seamless integration of technology into the daily workflows of their clients, ensuring they stay ahead of the curve in a rapidly evolving business landscape. As a trusted Platinum partner of UiPath in intelligent automation, qBotica's team of experts collaborates closely with clients to identify opportunities for improvement, implement cutting-edge solutions, and achieve measurable success. Discover more about qBotica’s vision and services at www.qbotica.com
About Titan 100
The Titan 100 is a program to recognize a premier group of 100 CEO’s and C-level executives in a local region. Representing both the private and public sectors, these leaders are visionaries in their industry. The Titan 100 recognition embodies the true diversity of the Phoenix business landscape.
