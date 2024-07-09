Wine-Tasting plus Opera & Broadway: Cristina Fontanelli and Her Fabulous Friends at Duck Walk Vineyard North
30+ year audience-favorite wine-tasting/concert featuring PBS-TV Host and Award-winning Singers singing Opera and Broadway favorites on the beautiful North Fork
Best event on the North Fork all year!”SOUTHOLD, NY, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the great tradition of the last 30+ years, Opera and Broadway favorites will once again come to the North Fork of Long Island through Opera & Broadway of the Hampton’s annual concert “Cristina Fontanelli and Her Fabulous Friends” taking place on Saturday, July 13, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. at Duck Walk Vineyard North, 44535 Main Rd., Southold, NY 11971 on the North Fork of Long Island. (Opera & Broadway of the Hamptons is a 501 c-3 project giving performance opportunities to local children and providing tickets to under-privileged families and Veterans and is produced under the auspices of The Cristina Fontanelli Foundation Inc. www.thecristinafontanellifoundation.org ). If you are unable to join us on July 13th, you are welcome to visit us on August 17th in Southampton!
This concert will continue the tradition of highlighting famous arias/duets from Opera (e.g. La Boheme, Madame Butterfly, etc.) and Broadway showstoppers (e.g. West Side Story, Hamilton, My Fair Lady, etc.), plus famous Italian such as 'O Sole mio' plus Italian, Spanish and International favorites.
Starring and hosted by the award-winning singer/PBS-TV/WLIW and CBS-TV host, Cristina Fontanelli will perform (“The best work came from Soprano, Cristina Fontanelli.” – the New York Times; "Vocal genius" - NY Sun; “Cristina Fontanelli at Feinsteins at the Regency is like seeing a cross between Maria Callas and Ethel Merman. She has no equal.” – Forbes Magazine) along with her world-renowned guest tenor, Paolo Buffagni (from the same town as Luciano Pavarotti, Modena, Italy) and baritone Jonathan Hare, who has been featured on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon. Russian pianist Sergey Iorov, first prize winner at the Russian National Pianists Competition, will accompany.
The concert will take place in the beautiful indoor Duckwalk Vineyard Duckwalk Vineyards tasting room built by Long Island's pioneer of the wine industry, Dr. Herodotas "Dan" Damianos who passed away in 2014. This annual concert commemorates his love of opera. His son, Alex Damianos, is continuing this tradition in the footsteps of his father. Duck Walk Vineyard wines are nationally known and have won many awards. Duck Walk Blueberry Port has developed an iconic following.
Soprano Cristina Fontanelli (www.cristinafontanelli.com) is a highly acclaimed singer and PBS-TV/WLIW host for Andrea Bocelli “Live From Central Park” and “Il Volo Takes Flight” and Michael Buble: Tour Stop; She has appeared on CBS-TV, FOX, Discover, etc. and on Bloomberg and Sirius Satellite Radio. Ms. Fontanelli has appeared with Tony Bennett at Carnegie Hall and sung throughout the United States, Europe, the Far East, and the Middle East. Ms. Fontanelli has also performed at the Clinton White House and for the Inauguration of President George W. Bush, with the Palm Beach, Cairo, NY and New Jersey State Operas. She has received the Lifetime Achievement Award in the Arts from the Order Sons of Italy in America (previous honoree Luciano Pavarotti). Ms. Fontanelli is known in the Hamptons for her appearances at the Hampton Classic, as leading soprano of Opera of the Hamptons, at Guild Hall and at various charity and VIP events.
More information and Press inquiries: (212) 967-1926 or info@cristinafontanelli.com
Opera & Broadway of the Hamptons
c/o The Cristina Fontanelli Foundation Inc.
+1 212-967-1926
