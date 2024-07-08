The Kansas Violent Death Reporting System (KSVDRS), funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) since 2014, seeks to provide an understanding of violent deaths, guide decisions about efforts to prevent violence and track progress over time. KSVDRS is the only state-based reporting system that compiles data on violent deaths from multiple sources into a usable, anonymous database.

The sources for data include death certificates, law enforcement reports and coroner/medical examiner reports, including toxicology. KSVDRS covers all types of violent deaths including homicides and suicides in all settings and for all age groups. KSVDRS may include circumstances for mental health, recent job stressors, financial hardship, relationship history, physical health challenges and other information.

KSVDRS data is far more comprehensive than what is available elsewhere. Combining data in this systematic manner provides a more complete picture of when, where and how violent deaths occur. This information can be used to develop and tailor violence prevention efforts.

Watch this brief video to learn more about the state-based reporting system.