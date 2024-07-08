Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,503 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,471 in the last 365 days.

Kansas Violent Death Reporting System

The Kansas Violent Death Reporting System (KSVDRS), funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) since 2014, seeks to provide an understanding of violent deaths, guide decisions about efforts to prevent violence and track progress over time. KSVDRS is the only state-based reporting system that compiles data on violent deaths from multiple sources into a usable, anonymous database. 

The sources for data include death certificates, law enforcement reports and coroner/medical examiner reports, including toxicology. KSVDRS covers all types of violent deaths including homicides and suicides in all settings and for all age groups. KSVDRS may include circumstances for mental health, recent job stressors, financial hardship, relationship history, physical health challenges and other information. 

KSVDRS data is far more comprehensive than what is available elsewhere. Combining data in this systematic manner provides a more complete picture of when, where and how violent deaths occur. This information can be used to develop and tailor violence prevention efforts.

Watch this brief video to learn more about the state-based reporting system.

You just read:

Kansas Violent Death Reporting System

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more