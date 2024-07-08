ECCB Commemorates 48 Years of EC Dollar Peg

ECCB Celebrates 48 Years of Currency Stability

After 48 years of being pegged to the US Dollar at a fixed rate of EC$2.70 to US$1.00, the EC Dollar remains strong and stable.

BASSETERRE, ST KITTS, ST KITTS AND NEVIS, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After 48 years of being pegged to the US Dollar at a fixed rate of EC$2.70 to US$1.00, the EC Dollar remains strong and stable.

Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB), Timothy N. J. Antoine says the strength and stability of the EC Dollar is a tremendous source of pride for the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union.

The EC Dollar was first pegged to the US Dollar on 7 July 1976. Governor Antoine says the value of the EC Dollar 48 years ago in terms of parity, is the same 48 years later. “It gives confidence to the people of our currency union,” Antoine said. He added that investors can also invest and receive their investments, and repatriate freely.

The Governor stressed that the peg is a wonderful achievement which should never be taken for granted. He added that while there was a spike coming out of the pandemic, over the past 48 years, inflation has been relatively low because of the stability of the peg. Governor Antoine noted that some countries did not experience that stability.

About

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) was established in October 1983. It is the Monetary Authority for a group of eight island economies namely - Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, Saint Christopher (St Kitts) and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. The Agreement establishing the ECCB as the monetary authority for the eight ECCB participating governments, was signed on 5 July 1983 in Trinidad and Tobago. The ECCB was officially commissioned on 1 October 1983, replacing the Eastern Caribbean Currency Authority (ECCA) which was established in March 1965. The primary objective of the ECCB is to maintain the stability of the Eastern Caribbean Currency and the integrity of the banking system. Signing of the ECCB Agreement 5 July 1983 : L-R: Hon Lester Bird - Deputy Prime Minister, Antigua and Barbuda; Hon Maurice Bishop - Prime Minister, Grenada; Hon John Osborne - Chief Minister, Montserrat; Mr Cecil Jacobs - Governor, ECCB; Mr Vaughn Lewis - Director General - OECS; Hon Dame Mary Eugenia Charles - Prime Minister, Commonwealth of Dominica; Hon Kennedy Simmonds - Prime Minister, Saint Christopher (St Kitts) and Nevis; Hon John Compton - Prime Minister, Saint Lucia; Hon Milton Cato - Prime Minister, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Anguilla became a full member of the ECCB on 1 April 1987.

https://www.eccb-centralbank.org/

