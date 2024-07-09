NeuralMetrics Among Graduating Cohort of Wisconsin’s Creative Destruction Lab (CDL) Risk Stream
The commercial underwriting solutions provider leverages CDL to advance the development and use of its autonomous AI agents and underwriting data workbench.NEW YORK, NY, USA, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NeuralMetrics, a leading provider of autonomous, role-based AI agents and AI-powered risk-quality data for commercial underwriting, has graduated from the 2023/2024 Creative Destruction Lab (CDL) Risk Stream at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
NeuralMetrics was selected from more than 100 applicant companies to participate in the risk-specific cohort and is one of only seven organizations to complete the program’s sequenced qualification steps for graduation. The CDL program brings new and experienced entrepreneurs, investors, and other stakeholders together to help solution providers and startups optimize their businesses.
“Great companies are not built in a silo. They require guidance and a variety of views to continue to innovate their offerings,” said Prakash Vasant, CEO of NeuralMetrics. “The CDL program gave us insight and expertise from experienced entrepreneurs, academics, and investors and challenged us to improve our company’s AI-powered product capabilities. We continually advance our Gen AI solutions to assist commercial insurance underwriting organizations, with an eye for applying those AI innovations to other risk-bearing market segments.”
NeuralMetrics has developed autonomous role-based AI agents to assist with several commercial underwriting processes, including the ability to ingest insurer underwriting guidelines, assess risks and exposures in real-time, generate accurate quotes, and streamline premium audits by reviewing submissions to identify incomplete information and ensure compliance. The company continues to create more self-learning AI agents to assist with critical underwriting processes. The AI agents are also linked to the NeuralMetrics AI-powered underwriting data workbench, featuring instantaneous, transparent risk intelligence and industry classification data and insights.
“The progress made by Prakash and the NeuralMetrics team during the 23/24 CDL cohort is noteworthy,” said Fritz Merizon, Venture Manager CDL-Wisconsin. “Throughout each session, NeuralMetrics pursued ambitious objectives to propel the company towards significant growth. I am excited to watch this team help change how the commercial insurance and financial services industries evaluate and quantify risk for the better.”
About NeuralMetrics
Powered by generative AI, NeuralMetrics (www.neuralmetrics.ai) provides role-based AI agents and real-time risk intelligence and industry classification data to facilitate accurate, contextual commercial underwriting for insurers, MGAs, brokers, and agents. NeuralMetrics features a Smart Adaptive Multifunctional Agents (SAMA) platform consisting of role-based AI agents that can be trained and learn continually to support underwriting teams. The AI agents can access the company's AI-enabled underwriting data workbench, which extracts and organizes actionable, industry-compliant risk-quality insights instantaneously and transparently from dynamic, public sources of information — helping to drive straight-through processing, predictive risk evaluation, and precise policy pricing. Insurance organizations of all sizes rely on NeuralMetrics for up-to-the-minute data to support essential underwriting workflows and use cases, including lessors' risk assessment (LRO), exposure monitoring, renewal management, premium audit, and book roll analytics.
About the Creative Destruction Lab
The Creative Destruction Lab (CDL) is a seed-stage program for massively scalable, science-based companies. The nine-month program employs an objectives-based mentoring process with the goal of maximizing equity-value creation. The CDL is particularly suited to early-stage companies with links to university research labs. Launched in 2012 at the Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto, the program has expanded to locations in Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal, Halifax, and New York City. CDL-Wisconsin presents a risk-specific track, focusing on companies who aim to transform the way our society views and manages risk. Companies that graduated from the Lab's first five cohorts between 2012 and 2017 have generated more than $2.5 billion (CAD) in aggregate equity value. CDL graduates include Atomwise (San Francisco), Deep Genomics (Toronto), Thalmic Labs (Waterloo), Nymi (Toronto), Automat (Montreal), BenchSci (Toronto), Kyndi (Palo Alto), Kepler (Toronto), and Heuritech (Paris).
