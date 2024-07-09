Boating Accidents Highlight Need for Better Education: Central Florida Boating Association Launches Powerboat Training
Local safe boating advocate group launches powerboat training to equip boaters with essential skills and reduce boating accidents and fatalities in Florida.
Whether you’re new to powerboating or looking to refine your skills, our courses will boost your confidence on the water”BELLE ISLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Florida often ranks among the highest in the nation for boating accidents and deaths, emphasizing the critical need for enhanced boater education. The Central Florida Boating Association (CFBA), a local non-profit, is partnering with the National Safe Boating Council (NSBC) to address this issue. Together, they are introducing a nationally recognized On-Water Boat Training program in Central Florida.
According to the US Coast Guard's 2023 statistics, 75% of boating deaths occurred on boats where the operator had no boat safety training, while only 15% of fatalities involved trained operators. This stark contrast highlights the life-saving potential of proper boating education.
“We continually see Florida lead the nation in the highest number of boating fatalities,” said Michael Rice, President of CFBA. “Our boating lessons aim to provide boaters with the skills and knowledge necessary to navigate safely.”
CFBA’s program follows the American National Standard for power boating skills. Each course provides personalized, small-group instruction with a 1:4 instructor-to-student ratio. Led by licensed captains, this hands-on training enables boaters to practice essential maneuvers and enhance their boat handling skills. Participants can choose to complete one or all four available courses using either their own boat or a boat provided by CFBA.
“Whether you’re new to powerboating or looking to refine your skills, our courses will boost your confidence on the water,” added Rice. “Our Instructors are experienced captains and have undergone extensive training to provide top-notch boating education to our community.”
Training the Next Generation: Additionally, CFBA’s Skipper Club offers powerboating courses and sailing lessons designed for youth ages 14+. These courses teach young boaters and sailors important skills to navigate the water safely, covering safety protocols, boating maneuvers, and control.
“We are excited to welcome CFBA as a course provider and appreciate their dedication to boating safety,” said Peg Phillips, Executive Director of NSBC. “Our network of course providers and certified instructors play a crucial role in creating a safe boating environment for recreational enthusiasts.”
Both the NSBC and CFBA strongly recommend boaters of all ages undergo proper instruction and education before heading out on the water.
About the Central Florida Boating Association:
The Central Florida Boating Association (CFBA) is a non-profit organization focused on improving boating in Central Florida through education, advocacy, and community involvement. They work with national and local groups to keep waterways safe, support boating enthusiasts, teach young boaters, and build a strong boating community.
For further details, please visit www.CFLBoating.org or contact CFBA at info@cflboating.org.
