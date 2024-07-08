IU Columbus completes transition, welcomes new era

Indiana University has been a presence in Columbus for more than 50 years, beginning as the Columbus Center of IUPUI, then transitioning to IUPUC, and now to IU Columbus.

“It’s an exciting time and a new era for our campus and our community,” said IU Columbus Vice Chancellor and Dean Reinhold Hill. “We have been a part of Indiana University since 1970, and now our name more clearly reflects that association.”

Hill emphasized that IU Columbus remains committed to the Columbus community, noting recent initiatives such as a seamless admissions path for BCSC students, the iEngage summer civics camp for kids, and the expansion of Crimson Pride athletics—including 13 sports teams for the upcoming school year, with men’s and women’s basketball to play home games at the Circle K Fieldhouse at NexusPark.

In addition to the rollout of the IU Columbus name, logo and branding, the campus introduced its new website, columbus.iu.edu, and email is migrating to the “iu.edu” domain.

The IU Columbus campus currently offers 10 undergraduate and two graduate degree programs. Only two programs were affected by the transition: mechanical engineering will no longer be offered, and the biology major transitioned to an Indiana University degree program.

On June 14, 2023, the Board of Trustees from both Indiana University and Purdue University approved a definitive agreement to formalize the separation of Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI). As part of this agreement, Indiana University-Purdue University Columbus (IUPUC) began its transition to Indiana University Columbus.