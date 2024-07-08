Doctors Reveal ‘The Sexy Science of Falling in Love Forever’

Ageless Love is filled with practical wisdom based on the doctors’ 37-plus years of clinical practice. Based on Jewish Kabbalah, Secrets to Deep & Effortless Meditation is essential for those who have been unsuccessful in experiencing deep peace in meditation. Michael Grossman, M.D., and Barbara Grossman, Ph.D.

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barbara Grossman, Ph.D., and Michael Grossman, M.D., have been married for over 50 years but admit they ran into headwinds as a young couple and faced painful and destructive conflicts. They had two children, which motivated them to find a solution. What they learned changed their lives in remarkable ways and prompted them to combine their insights and expertise to help other couples.

Their book, Ageless Love: the Sexy Science of Falling in Love Forever, challenges how people think about and understand romantic relationships. All couples long for an intense, passionate love that lasts, and all couples will encounter conflict—the challenge is knowing how to navigate this journey while growing a deep, enduring partnership.

“You need to learn to respect your partner’s different points of view as much as you do your own, and you need to learn the skills that allow this to happen,” Dr. Barbara Grossman said. “Nothing grows and matures you psychologically and spiritually like having an equal romantic partner with whom you interact in a productive way.”

Ageless Love is filled with practical wisdom based on the doctors’ 37-plus years of clinical practice. The doctors share their wisdom to clarify and enlighten readers regarding:

● How to work with, not against, the inevitable stages of love.

● Strategies that balance both security and mystery in romance.

● Clear prescriptions for specific skills that create passionate romantic love.

● Prescriptions from the latest medical science for your body’s vitality at any age.

● How meditation and forgiveness open the heart and nurture “ageless love.”

Dr. Michael Grossman recently released his new book, Secrets to Deep & Effortless Meditation, to build upon the meditation insights they share in Ageless Love.

Based on Jewish Kabbalah, Secrets to Deep & Effortless Meditation is essential for those who have been unsuccessful in experiencing deep peace in meditation. It presents an inspiring view of the practice and value of meditation and describes how to deal with all experiences that can arise in meditation and how to allow the process to unfold into deep peace.

“Modern life is filled with busyness, which was not present 50 years ago. Computers, cell phones, and both parents working create huge amounts of stress and anxiety,” Dr. Michael Grossman said. “Meditation is necessary to live a healthy and joyful life, filled with peace, love, and creativity.”

About the Authors

Michael J. Grossman, M.D., has been a board-certified family physician from 1976 to 2015 and a fellow of the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine since 2009. He has been an advocate and practitioner of nutritional and preventive medicine since 1978 and has treated thousands of patients with an integrated, holistic approach. Since 2009, he has been specializing in anti-aging and regenerative medicine, using bio-identical hormone replacement, stem cells, and exosome growth factors to assist men and women in reversing the effects of aging on their emotional and physical well-being. Dr Michael Grossman sees patients in person in Orange County and through telehealth throughout the United States.

Barbara R. Grossman received her Ph.D. in Theology and Counseling from the Claremont School of Theology in 1991. After 60,000 client hours, Dr. Barbara is an expert in restoring connection and intimacy in romantic partnerships. For over 37 years, she and Dr. Michael have led classes on marriage enrichment for thousands of couples in person in Orange County and online throughout the world.

For more information, please visit https://agelesslovebook.com/chapter, https://fallinginloveforever.com/ or https://www.ocwellness.com/.

Ageless Love: the Sexy Science of Falling in Love Forever

Publisher: Personal Development Enterprise, Inc.

ISBN-13: ‎978-0991435319

Available from Amazon.com

Secrets to Deep & Effortless Meditation: Revealing the Treasures Within

Publisher: Personal Development Enterprise, Inc.

ISBN-13: ‎978–0991435357

Release Date: June 2024

Available from Amazon.com

