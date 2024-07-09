THE DANCING MONKEY - A timely New Film Adapted from Eugene O'Neill's Groundbreaking Classic 'The Hairy Ape' Streams 7/9
A dramatic tale that showcases the very real struggle of the working-class in an industrial world that is rapidly evolving.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THE DANCING MONKEY, a dramatic and thought-provoking new film adapted from Eugene O'Neill's classic groundbreaking play, 'The Hairy Ape' debuts to major streaming VOD platforms beginning July 9, 2024, from Indie film leader Random Media and All The Way Around Productions.
Set in the present, the award-winning indie feature follows Wayne, a factory worker who, thru unforeseen circumstances, is faced with a crucial decision about not only his own future, but that of his entire company’s workforce.
Confronted with his factory's impending automation and having had his job compared to that of a ‘dancing monkey’ by one of the factory owners, Wayne sets out to find an answer to a question that will decide how he casts his pivotal vote in a union election. THE DANCING MONKEY is a dramatic tale that showcases the very real struggle of the working-class in an industrial world that is rapidly evolving.
Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R_pKWIEeTTs
Downloadable/Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/906890502
A hit on the film festival circuit in 2022 and 2023, THE DANCING MONKEY was an official selection at festivals including the Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival, Gig Harbor Film Festival, Coney Island Film, Festival First Glance Film Festival, Catalina Film Festival, San Antonio Film Festival, Eau Claire International Film Festival, The Yonkers Film Festival and more, and was awarded ‘Best Feature’ at the 2023 Block Island Film Festival.
LOGLINE: A factory worker is the pivotal vote in a union election, confronting the realities of being a working person in America.
LONG/FULL SYNOPSIS: In this film adaptation of Eugene O’Neill’s famous play, "The Hairy Ape," the story is reimagined through the eyes of Wayne Hughes, a dedicated factory lineman in his late 40s. Confronted with his factory's impending automation, Wayne faces a defining choice as the deciding voter in a crucial union election at Cooly Boxes, where 90% of the workforce risks layoff. His decision, fraught with moral and ethical implications, is central to the narrative. This contemporary adaptation retains the original play’s themes of identity and class struggle, while weaving in new layers of generational conflict and the impact of technological advancement. As he navigates the pressures from both the management and his fellow workers, Wayne’s journey becomes a symbol of the broader working-class struggle in an industrial world that is rapidly evolving.
Info/Specs:
Released By/Studio: Random Media
Directors: Chandler Wild
Writer: Chandler Wild
Producers: Scott DelaCruz, Tom Downing, Natasha Coppola-Shalom, Peter Garafalo, Chandler Wild, Carmen Candelario
Music: Tony Scott-Green
Running Time: 1:11:39 // Production Year: 2022/USA
Audio Language: English
Genre: Independant, Drama
Rating: TV-14
Availability/Price: Video on Demand/VOD release is available on major platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Vimeo on Demand, GooglePlay and more. Price varies by format, own-rent option and platform.
Social Media:
Imdb: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt19394742/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/atwaproductions/
About All The Way Around Productions:
All The Way Around Productions' passion is bringing captivating stories to life and is dedicated to doing that through the power and beauty of the moving image. The company produces original content ranging from scripted films, documentaries, and docu series. Additionally, they provide production and creative services to innovative brands with branded, commercial, and social content. With robust internal production capabilities All The Way Around can take any story, big or small, and make it a reality.
About Random Media:
Random Media is a content company that acquires and distributes films on a worldwide basis through movie theaters, digital platforms, and cable, satellite, and television networks and in conventional brick and mortar retailers. Random Media is known for its commitment to building strong, supportive relationships with its filmmakers. The companies’ growing library includes such acclaimed films as Hoaxed, Frank vs. God, House by the Lake and Iron Brothers.
# # #
© 2020 All The Way Around Productions
Trailer