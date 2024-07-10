KBA Attorneys now accepting new clients in the Cartiva® toe implant lawsuit
AI created image for Arthrodesis of the Big Toe Joint
KBA Attorneys are seeking new clients for representation in their Cartiva® case. If you have been negatively affected by a Cartiva® implant, contact us.BEL AIR, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES , July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KBA Attorneys is now welcoming new clients for representation in their Cartiva® toe implant lawsuit.
KBA Attorneys represents hundreds of clients nationwide who have suffered from failed Cartiva® implants. Lawsuits have been filed against Cartiva® Inc., a medical device company, and its corporate parents. These lawsuits allege that the synthetic cartilage toe implants are failing at a much higher rate than originally thought, and that the company has not complied with the post-approval requirements set out by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Plaintiffs claim that when these implants fail, it can lead to pain, limited mobility, more surgeries, and other injuries which can be severe and life-altering.
“To correct a failed Cartiva the patient has to undergo a second surgery to remove the Cartiva implant. The surgery will likely also fuse the joint or use another big toe implant. In some cases, patients may have to undergo third and fourth corrective surgeries due to the Cartiva’s failure.”
– Whitney Butcher, Attorney for kbaattorneys.com
With the increasing number of Cartiva® toe implant lawsuits, there is a potential that the individual cases may be consolidated or pursued as a mass tort, whereby individual claimants file separate actions against the same defendant, and those separate actions can be consolidated for pre-trial and discovery purposes. KBA Attorneys are actively seeking new clients who need representation in their Cartiva® case.
If you or a loved one has been negatively affected by a Cartiva® toe implant, it is important to act now, as time may be running out. Contact our experienced medical device lawyers at KBA today for a free consultation. Take the first step towards justice by reaching out. Together, we can make things right.
For more information, please contact: KBA Attorneys, 1-866-410-2753, toeimplants@KBAattorneys.com, or visit our site at kbaattorneys.com/mass-tort-class-action/cartiva-toe-implant-failure.
About KBA Attorneys
Ketterer Browne & Associates (KBA) is an innovative law firm with lawyers licensed in DC, Maryland, Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Texas. KBA practices elsewhere on a pro hac vice basis.
KBA handles serious injury cases including nursing home, medical malpractice, and motor vehicle cases. Our attorneys help people with catastrophic injuries, including brain injuries, serious burns, and loss of limbs. KBA is recognized in the mass tort space, focusing particularly on medical device cases such as hernia mesh, failed hips, and other implants, as well as pharmaceutical cases. Recognized by both colleagues and adversaries as leaders and innovators, KBA has gained the reputation of finding creative solutions for complex cases and using cutting edge technology to achieve justice for its clients. Client-centered caring is the goal at KBA.
Whitney Butcher
KBA Attorneys
+1 866-410-2753
toeimplants@KBAattorneys.com
Visit us on social media:
X
LinkedIn
Instagram