Engaged Nation's REACH™ Platform Wins Award for Top Customer Loyalty Program from Loyalty360 Association
Program and campaign created for Pavilion Payments honored at Loyalty360's annual conventionLAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Loyalty360, the national professional association for loyalty marketers, named Engaged Nation’s revenue-generating loyalty program a winner for the best Customer Loyalty Programs in 2024. The award was presented at the annual Loyalty Expo in Orland, FL, earlier this month.
Engaged Nation developed, built, launched, and maintained this innovative B2B2C program on behalf of Pavilion Payments, a leading FinTech company that facilitates consumer funding for casino players. A panel of expert judges evaluated the program and selected it as a finalist, along with Bank of America and Yara International in the global competition.
“With this year’s Loyalty360 Awards, we are thrilled with not only the quantity but the quality of this year’s submissions,” says Mark Johnson, CEO of Loyalty360. “These finalists represent a distinct group of brands leading the charge in customer loyalty innovation, and we’re excited to recognize them through our Loyalty360 Awards.”
Bridget Murphy, Pavilion’s Director of Marketing and chief collaborator with Engaged Nation, made the final presentation to the expo attendees, who could vote on the awards. Other brands recognized in several categories include Hilton, Burger King, Great Clips, Wawa, Rite Aid, Subway and Target.
“The journey of the last 3 years, collaborating with the exceptional team at Engaged Nation, has been nothing short of incredible. It was a true privilege to share our Partner Assist program with industry experts at the expo,” said Murphy, emphasizing the collective effort that led to this achievement.
This first-of-its-kind B2B2C “Partner Assist” program, a testament to Engaged Nation's innovation, benefitted Pavilion’s direct clients—the casino operators—and their customers who use their VIP Preferred product through its Member Rewards loyalty club. The program was built on Engaged Nation’s award-winning REACH™ digital engagement platform.
“We needed to design and configure a platform significantly different than traditional “pay for points” transactional loyalty programs,” said Engaged Nation CEO Jerry Epstein. “It’s one of the few, if not only, FREE consumer loyalty programs that doesn’t require a purchase and features an interactive user experience that includes:
-Edutaining (educating while entertaining) activities about Pavilion and its products
-Daily fun, rewarding games and challenges that award virtual currency, drawing entries, and instant rewards
-Personalized content highlighting each customer's product set and preference—such as land-based slot and table gaming, online sports betting and fantasy sports
-Gamified behavioral and economic psychology to increase the perceived value of participation, loyalty, and product use
In 2023, more than 200 individual land-based and online iGaming and sports betting operators participated in the program with more than 6.2 million prospective and existing customers. Program participants engaged regularly, enhancing the brand and creating brand ambassadors.
The results were significant, with an earned advertising media value exceeding $5.3 million, more than 120K new customer sign-ups, and most notably, an 18% average incremental revenue lift for the casinos and 320% ROI for Pavilion Payments.
“We’re thrilled that our program for Pavilion received this honor. To be recognized as loyalty experts alongside some of the world’s most forward-thinking and successful companies is a true indicator of the success of our paradigm-shifting approach and methodology,” added Epstein. “So many businesses find it nearly impossible to break through the digital clutter to engage and keep customers connected to their brands, products, and services. It’s a testament of our corporate philosophy, which emphasizes continued innovation to produce quantifiable, profitable results for our clients.”
About Pavilion Payments
Pavilion Payments enables the world’s gaming entertainment leaders to create amazing consumer experiences and maximize spend across all their physical and digital properties. Pavilion Payments is the gaming industry's leading omnichannel payment solutions provider, providing integrated omnichannel and software solutions that enable flexible funding, play, and cash out.
For more information visit www.pavilionpayments.com.
About Engaged Nation
Engaged Nation (EN) is an award-winning digital engagement marketing firm. Its interactive "clicks-to-bricks" and "click-to-clicks" web-based Invite, Engage and Retain incentive programs engage users online with its proprietary REACH™ platform to deliver a measurable desired outcome. It’s one of the most advanced interactive digital nurturing customer acquisition, retention, and re-activation loyalty engagement platforms available today.
Visit www.engagednation.com to learn more.
