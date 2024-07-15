DNA Labs International Acquires Intermountain Forensics Laboratory Operations, Boosts Capabilities with WGS Technology
Strategic Acquisition Expands DNA Labs International's Forensic Capabilities and Technology LeadershipDEERFIELD BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DNA Labs International (DLI), a leading privately owned accredited forensic DNA laboratory, is thrilled to announce the finalized acquisition of the laboratory operations of Intermountain Forensics (IMF), a non-profit DNA laboratory renowned for its commitment to high-quality forensic services.
“We are excited to welcome the IMF family into our DLI family. Together, we form a stronger team that will continue to provide law enforcement with every possible forensic tool available to solve their cases," said Allison Nunes, President of DNA Labs International.
DNA Labs International and Intermountain Forensics were the first two accredited laboratories processing evidence for SNP testing for forensic investigative genetic genealogy. Our combined dedication, integrity, and relentless commitment to providing innovative solutions with friendly service to help answer the victims, families, and communities impacted by crime.
"The team at Intermountain Forensics is thrilled to join forces with DNA Labs International, a group equally dedicated to our shared commitment to quality-driven results in forensic investigations. By combining our expertise, resources, and cutting-edge technologies, we will undoubtedly strengthen our impact within the forensic community," said Danny Hellwig, Director of Laboratory Development at Intermountain Forensics.
DNA Labs International has over 100 employees located throughout the United States and internationally and boasts a large and diverse client base, positioning the company at the forefront of the forensic DNA market. DLI will maintain the Utah location and provide Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) services there with the NovaSeq 6000 processing over 550,000 - 650,000 SNPs per sample. By leveraging IMF's advanced technology, DNA Labs International will expedite the implementation of WGS adding to its suite of offerings for accredited in-house start to finish testing for Forensic Investigative Genetic Genealogy (FIGG). This move makes DLI the only accredited laboratory in the country with WGS combined with their current technology, solidifying its leadership in forensic DNA services.
About DNA Labs International:
Since 2004, DNA Labs International has been committed to delivering exceptional quality service based on open communication, meticulous attention to every case, and accurate, reliable results. The company is renowned for offering the latest forensic technologies, including Forensic Investigative Genetic Genealogy, SpentShell™ for fired cartridge casings, the M-Vac®, a wet vacuum DNA collection tool, and STRmix™, a software program that can resolve previously inconclusive DNA results. DLI was the first ISO/IEC 17025:2017 and FBI QAS-accredited forensic laboratory to process Forensic Investigative Genetic Genealogy cases from start to finish.
For more information about DNA Labs International and its services, please visit www.dnalabsinternational.com or contact clientexperience@dnalabsinternational.com.
About Intermountain Forensics:
Intermountain Forensics is a 501c3 nonprofit DNA testing laboratory with ISO/IEC 17025 ANAB forensic testing accreditation from the ANSI National Accreditation Board. Believing the power of forensic DNA should never allow a victim’s justice to go cold, Intermountain employs cutting edge technologies and scientific innovation to cold cases and strives to ensure that the full power and innovation of DNA testing technologies will always be attainable, affordable and delivered with the highest possible commitment to quality and accuracy. Dedicated to impacting and changing cold case outcomes worldwide.
Allison Nunes
DNA Labs International
+1 954-426-5163
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram