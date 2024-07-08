Submit Release
One Week Left to Apply for FEMA Disaster Assistance

Nebraskans have one week left to apply for FEMA Disaster Assistance. The deadline is July 15, 2024, at 11:59 p.m.

Nebraskans in Douglas and Washington counties affected by severe storms and tornadoes that occurred April 25-27 are eligible to apply for FEMA Disaster Assistance.

How to Apply with FEMA

  • Visit DisasterAssistance.gov
  • Call FEMA directly at 800-621-FEMA (3362)
  • Download and use the FEMA app
  • Anyone using a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, can give FEMA the number for that service. For an accessible video on three ways to apply for FEMA assistance, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LU7wzRjByhI

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 833-285-7448. Multilingual operators are available (press 2 for Spanish).

