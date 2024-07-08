Singita Milele Opens - An expansive, contemporary villa in the heart of the Serengeti
EINPresswire.com/ -- Singita has added an elegant new five-bedroom residence to its celebrated collection of exclusive-use villas. Singita Milele’s elevated location on Sasakwa Hill, in the thriving Western Corridor of the Serengeti, offers panoramic views and invites families and groups of friends to experience the true essence of luxury – space to unwind, connect and celebrate – in one of the most iconic wilderness settings in Africa.
This extraordinary new villa offers uninterrupted views from its hilltop position – and its spacious configuration invites families or groups of friends to make the most of a fully immersive wilderness stay while in Tanzania.
Meaning “forever” in Swahili, the name Milele encapsulates the 350,000 acres of unspoiled savannah surrounding this remote and secluded villa.
“Singita Milele’s generous spaces and easy flow – combined with the rich inspiration it draws from Grumeti and its wildlife – embody the ultimate sense of freedom,” says Georgie Pennington, Head of Creative Direction at Singita.
Comfortable sophistication & contemporary luxury
Drawing inspiration from this magnificent setting, the design is a fresh and contemporary interpretation of African safari. Milele features five individually designed suites – Journey, Pride, Coalition, Dazzle and Crash – each with a unique identity that pays tribute to the Serengeti’s iconic wildlife (namely giraffe, lion, cheetah, zebra, and rhino) and are layered in natural tones and textures to echo the surrounding wilderness and the unique features of each species. All have outdoor showers, a bar deli, private deck and en-suite bathroom, but each has its own layout, personality and special features, including lounge areas, dressing rooms and workspaces.
Contemporary African art and curated design pieces by local artisans further celebrate the setting and deepen the villa’s sense of place.
The ideal retreat to celebrate, connect & unwind
Striking an easy balance between relaxation and adventure, sociability and seclusion, sophistication and comfort, Milele has been designed for up to 10 guests, perfect for a family, or friends travelling together and to mark special occasions in a memorable setting.
Shared living spaces, spread across the property, all designed around relaxation and comfort, include a cinema room, fitness centre, heated spa pools and an outdoor sala. An outdoor boma and firepit are conducive to starlit evenings recollecting the events of the day, while the rim flow swimming pool is an ideal place to cool off as guests survey the scenery, and the expansive terrace is a perfect space to gather for celebratory meals.
Enjoy nature at your own pace
Singita Milele gives guests the freedom to enjoy exclusive use of the villa, with their own host, dedicated Field Guides, chefs, and full lodge team at hand to create an all-inclusive safari experience that is entirely tailored to their liking. From flexible mealtimes to private game drives and guided bush walks, guests have access to exciting nature-based activities throughout their stay.
Specifically designed to minimize the barriers between guests and nature – visually, acoustically, and physically – all the suites include outdoor showers and floor-to-ceiling glass doors opening onto large decks. Restorative wellness experiences include yoga and meditation, and guests can also opt for wellness treatments on their private decks or from the outdoor sala. Activities range from exclusive daily game drives to meaningful visits within the concession to experience the work of the Grumeti Fund – Singita’s non-profit conservation partner in Tanzania – up close.
For wine lovers, private wine tastings guided by a world-class Singita sommelier open the door to Singita’s renowned collection of award-winning wines in Milele’s fully stocked cellar.
Incomparable location
Set in 350,000 acres of pristine wilderness in the thriving Grumeti Reserve in northern Tanzania, this contemporary villa is located on the world-renowned annual migration route and offers guests a front-row seat to one of nature’s greatest spectacles – and exclusive access to this immense reserve and incredible game viewing all year round.
Children of all ages are welcome at Singita Milele. Singita Grumeti’s private landing strip is just a 10-minute drive away, making transfers seamless.
Rates from $26,250 per villa per night (for up to 10 guests). For reservations, please contact enquiries@singita.com
About Singita:
Singita is a conservation and ecotourism brand that has been helping to preserve Africa’s wildlife and wilderness for the past 30 years, offering guests exceptional safari experiences at 16 luxury, award-winning lodges, and camps across four countries. In partnership with non-profit Funds & Trusts which implement strategic conservation projects in each region, Singita’s 100-year purpose is to preserve and protect large parts of African wilderness for future generations. www.singita.com
Ashley Mir
Ashley Mir
