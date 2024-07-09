'Dog People Journey' Coffee Table Book Launches on Kickstarter
CHEYENNE, WYOMING, USA, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Dog People Journey" Launches Today on Kickstarter: Celebrating Unbreakable Bonds Between Dogs and People
Today marks the official Kickstarter launch of "Dog People Journey - Stories of Unconditional Bonds," a stunning coffee table book celebrating the extraordinary connections between dogs and their human companions.
Key Points:
* Early Bird discount: 30% off for quick-acting backers
* Unprecedented rewards redefining Kickstarter offerings for dog enthusiasts
* Supported by 50 animal organizations across the USA
* Features 70 real-life stories and 200+ captivating photos from Europe and the United States
* Portion of profits will be donated back to supporting organizations
This visually striking book showcases heartwarming real-life stories and captivating photography, highlighting the raw, unfiltered moments of love and devotion that define the dog-human relationship.
"We're thrilled to officially launch 'Dog People Journey' on Kickstarter today," says Andreja Pejic, project lead. "This book is a testament to the profound impact dogs have on our lives. Supported by 50 dedicated animal organizations across the USA, it takes readers on a journey through Europe and the United States, documenting heartwarming tales of companionship."
KICKSTARTER PAGE: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/dogzlab/dog-people-journey
The campaign offers exclusive rewards for backers, including custom dog gifts and the limited "Your Dog in Spotlight" option. Upon publication, a portion of the profits will be donated back to the supporting animal organizations, creating a cycle of support for dog welfare.
About the Authors:
Andreja Pejic is the founder of DogzLab (https://dogzlab.etsy.com) - Custom Dog Gifts for Dog People & other Hoomans. He is marketing specialist & designer.
Jelena Djukic Pejic is a professional photographer and journalist. She is a correspondent for German media outlet Deutsche Welle and various European photo agencies, bringing her keen eye and storytelling skills to "Dog People Journey."
