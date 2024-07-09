'Dog People Journey' Coffee Table Book Launches on Kickstarter

The Ultimate Book for Dog People

"Dog People Journey" launches on Kickstarter: A coffee table book featuring 70 stories and 200+ photos celebrating dog-human bonds. Profits support animal orgs.

CHEYENNE, WYOMING, USA, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Dog People Journey" Launches Today on Kickstarter: Celebrating Unbreakable Bonds Between Dogs and People

Today marks the official Kickstarter launch of "Dog People Journey - Stories of Unconditional Bonds," a stunning coffee table book celebrating the extraordinary connections between dogs and their human companions.

Key Points:

* Early Bird discount: 30% off for quick-acting backers

* Unprecedented rewards redefining Kickstarter offerings for dog enthusiasts

* Supported by 50 animal organizations across the USA

* Features 70 real-life stories and 200+ captivating photos from Europe and the United States

* Portion of profits will be donated back to supporting organizations

This visually striking book showcases heartwarming real-life stories and captivating photography, highlighting the raw, unfiltered moments of love and devotion that define the dog-human relationship.

"We're thrilled to officially launch 'Dog People Journey' on Kickstarter today," says Andreja Pejic, project lead. "This book is a testament to the profound impact dogs have on our lives. Supported by 50 dedicated animal organizations across the USA, it takes readers on a journey through Europe and the United States, documenting heartwarming tales of companionship."

KICKSTARTER PAGE: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/dogzlab/dog-people-journey

The campaign offers exclusive rewards for backers, including custom dog gifts and the limited "Your Dog in Spotlight" option. Upon publication, a portion of the profits will be donated back to the supporting animal organizations, creating a cycle of support for dog welfare.

For more information:

Download our Media Kit

Visit our live Kickstarter page

For additional details or interview requests, please contact us:

office@dogpeoplejourney.com

USA: +1 401 859 1959

Europe: +381 60 350 55 03

www.DogPeopleJourney.com

About the Authors:

Andreja Pejic is the founder of DogzLab (https://dogzlab.etsy.com) - Custom Dog Gifts for Dog People & other Hoomans. He is marketing specialist & designer.

Jelena Djukic Pejic is a professional photographer and journalist. She is a correspondent for German media outlet Deutsche Welle and various European photo agencies, bringing her keen eye and storytelling skills to "Dog People Journey."