FOUR NEW FACULTY MEMBERS JOIN HYDE SCHOOL
Hyde School proudly welcomes four new faculty members, each bringing unique expertise and a commitment to mentoring students this coming school year.BATH, MAINE, USA, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hyde School is thrilled to announce the addition of four distinguished educators to our faculty for the Fall 2024 semester. Each brings a wealth of experience, passion, and a commitment to fostering both academic excellence and personal growth among our students. Please join us in welcoming Lea Bridges, Robert Shaw Bridges, Sadie Clover, and Ruth Molina Gracia to the Hyde School community.
Lea Bridges - Learning Connections Department
Lea Bridges joins the Learning Connections Department with a rich background in both history and early childhood special education. She holds a BA in History from Stony Brook University and an MA in Early Childhood Special Education from St. Joseph's University. Lea has accumulated seven years of teaching experience, including two years at The Knox School in St. James, NY, where she taught middle and high school history, and five years at Gaines Elementary School in Athens, GA, where she taught K-5 STEAM and 5th grade. Lea is excited to bring her expertise and passion to Hyde School, saying, "I am truly excited to be a part of the community at Hyde School. I am committed to using my experiences as an educator to support and empower students!”
Robert Shaw Bridges - History Department
Robert Shaw Bridges will be joining our History Department. He holds a BA from Gettysburg College and an MA in History from the University of Georgia. Robert has extensive teaching experience, having taught AP US History, AP Government and Politics, US, World History, and Philosophy at The Knox School for three years. He also served as a Graduate Teaching Assistant at the University of Georgia for five years, teaching American History to 1865 and since 1865, and spent one year as an Instructor of Record for Early American History to 1865. Robert shares, "I am excited to join the Hyde School and to work alongside wonderful students and faculty to foster intellectual curiosity, but more importantly, to strive to be more conscientious citizens of the world and caring members of this very special community along the Kennebec River.”
Sadie Clover - Visual Arts Department
Sadie Clover will be enriching our Visual Arts Department. She holds a Master of Arts (Honors) in Comparative & English Literature from St. Andrews and a Masters in Teaching Visual Arts from the Maine College of Art & Design. Over the past year, Sadie has taught middle school visual arts in Connecticut and has substituted for grades PK-12 in Maine and Colorado. She brings a lifelong passion for teaching art, inspired by her own boarding school experience. Sadie believes, "The purpose of education is to provide students with the framework and tools they may need to fully engage with the world around them. I could not be more excited to be part of a school that values the pursuit of personal growth alongside academic success to create students who are prepared for life beyond campus.”
Ruth Molina Gracia - Spanish Department
Ruth Molina Gracia joins the Spanish Department with a strong academic background and diverse teaching experience. She holds an MA in TESOL (Teaching English as a Second Language), an MA certificate in Linguistics, and a BA in Translation and Interpreting. Ruth has taught various levels of Spanish for over two years, previously at West Virginia University, and has nine years of experience teaching English, Mathematics, Science, and Spanish as a private tutor. Ruth is eager to contribute to Hyde School, stating, “Stepping into Hyde School, I am eager to ignite minds and nurture a community where academic achievement and personal development flourish hand in hand.”
Laura Gauld, President of Hyde School, expressed her enthusiasm about the new faculty members, stating, "We have been fortunate to attract a high caliber of educators to join our team over the years. Lea, Robert, Sadie, and Ruth each bring unique strengths and a deep commitment to our mission. Their diverse experiences and dedication to holistic education will greatly enhance our community and support our students in reaching their fullest potential."
These new faculty members embody the values and dedication that define Hyde School. We are confident that their contributions will enhance the educational experience of our students and enrich our community. Please join us in welcoming them this fall!
About Hyde School:
Hyde School is a renowned institution dedicated to academic excellence, character development, and fostering a diverse and inclusive community. Situated along the picturesque Kennebec River, Hyde School offers a transformative educational experience designed to prepare students for life beyond campus. Our unique approach emphasizes a rigorous curriculum combined with entrepreneurial and technology-based learning structures, ensuring that students are well-equipped to navigate the complexities of the modern world.
At Hyde School, we believe that true education extends beyond the classroom. Our low student-to-teacher ratio allows for personalized attention and mentorship, enabling students to mature and grow through challenging academic and extracurricular programs. We prioritize the development of character, encouraging students to cultivate qualities such as resilience, integrity, and empathy. Our supportive and collaborative environment nurtures intellectual curiosity and personal growth, preparing students to become conscientious citizens and leaders in their communities.
For more information about Hyde School and our programs, please visit our website at www.Hyde.edu.
