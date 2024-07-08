Judge Hovey Elected to Administrative Council

Judge James Hovey has been re-elected to serve as the Unit 2 at-large representative to the Administrative Council. His new 3-year term will begin on August 1, 2024. The Administrative Council serves as an advisory body to the chief justice in his capacity as the administrative head of the unified judicial system. The duties of the Council, with the consent of the chief justice, consist of developing uniform administrative policies and procedures for the trial courts and juvenile court and making recommendations for their implementation; reviewing the biennial budget proposal submitted for each unit; reviewing and approving the submission of the trial court component of the judicial system budget; monitoring trial court budget expenditures; and performing other duties as directed by the chief justice.

Except for the chief justice and the presiding judges, the members of the Administrative Council are limited to two successive terms.