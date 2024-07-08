Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,496 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,462 in the last 365 days.

Judge Hovey Elected to Administrative Council

Judge James Hovey has been re-elected to serve as the Unit 2 at-large representative to the Administrative Council. His new 3-year term will begin on August 1, 2024.  The Administrative Council serves as an advisory body to the chief justice in his capacity as the administrative head of the unified judicial system.  The duties of the Council, with the consent of the chief justice, consist of developing uniform administrative policies and procedures for the trial courts and juvenile court and making recommendations for their implementation; reviewing the biennial budget proposal submitted for each unit; reviewing and approving the submission of the trial court component of the judicial system budget; monitoring trial court budget expenditures; and performing other duties as directed by the chief justice.

Except for the chief justice and the presiding judges, the members of the Administrative Council are limited to two successive terms.

You just read:

Judge Hovey Elected to Administrative Council

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more