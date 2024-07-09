Submit Release
Announcing the launch of the Safe Toddlers App

The Safe Toddlers App has been launched to give parents more peace of mind by keeping extra eyes on their little ones.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Safe Toddlers is a groundbreaking app designed to ensure the safety of toddlers. Leveraging the power of advanced camera technology and cutting-edge machine learning, Safe Toddlers provides parents with an extra layer of security and peace of mind.

Why Choose Safe Toddlers?

Advanced Technology: Powered by the latest in machine learning, Safe Toddlers offers unparalleled accuracy in detecting toddlers.
User-Friendly Interface: Designed with parents in mind, the app is intuitive and easy to navigate, ensuring a seamless user experience.
Privacy First: Privacy is a priority. Safe Toddlers uses encrypted data transmission and secure storage to protect personal information.

How It Works
The app is placed in camera mode on a device, and the camera is started. At that point, the device is focused on a potentially dangerous location, such as a swimming pool. The app then continuously analyzes the area. If a toddler is detected, an alarm goes off. Multiple devices can be used in camera mode to provide coverage for multiple areas simultaneously. Devices automatically sync by using the same login information on each device. A notification option may also be set up. It allows push notifications to be sent (including a snapshot image of what the camera saw when the alarm went off) to multiple devices.

Availability
Safe Toddlers is available now on the App Store and Play Store and can be downloaded in any country not subject to U.S. sanctions.

Target Audience
Safe Toddlers is designed to be useful to a worldwide audience. It is designed for parents and anyone else who has responsibility for supervising toddlers.

John Bowman
Safe Toddlers
+1 269-352-5060
press@safetoddlers.com

Announcing the launch of the Safe Toddlers App

