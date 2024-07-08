Moldova: EU-funded project in Edinet launches new public security service and presents its interim results

On 5 July, a public security service was launched in Edineț, Moldova, as part of the ‘Edineț – insights into tomorrow cities’ project, funded by the European Union and implemented by the Edineț City Hall in partnership with the Alba Iulia City Hall, Romania.

Fifty-two surveillance cameras were installed in public places, at pedestrian crossings on the city’s main street, as well as “smart” cameras at the entrances to the city capable of remotely reading car registration numbers.

The cameras will allow the Municipal Police, in partnership with Edineț City Hall, to monitor public order and intervene quickly when necessary. The videos will be stored on a server for a sufficient period of time, recordings will also be accessible through the urban data platform https://smartedinet.md, currently under development.

This service was developed in parallel with the modernisation of street lighting, with a total investment of over €600,000, and the creation of the urban data platform (over €46,000).

In addition, the project installed more than 450 smart meters in an area covering about 500 water consumers. These meters measure water consumption and monitor total consumption to identify and prevent unnecessary water losses in the network. Around €360,000, provided by the EU, have been invested in developing and piloting this system.

With €70,000 the project also supported the creation and equipping of SmartLabs in 4 kindergartens in Edineț. Each SmartLab is designed and equipped to host groups of up to 15 children.

5 July also saw the inauguration of works carried out by five homeowners’ associations in Edinet, which received EU grants totalling around €169,000. The grants were used to upgrade the infrastructure surrounding the residential neighbourhoods, in particular paving, smart lighting, and solutions for rainwater and green space management through an automated irrigation system.

In autumn this year, the opening of the ‘Dream Island’ in Vasile Alecsandri Park is planned . The island will be completely modernised and will include areas for walking, recreation, sports, exhibitions, a children’s playground, a cinema, an amphitheatre, a boat dock, etc.

The project ‘Edinet – insights into tomorrow cities’ has been implemented from 1 March 2021 and will carry on until 28 February 2025. It aims to improve the quality of urban development, public services, and, in general, the living conditions of the citizens of Edineț by applying smart solutions in several urban development areas: local governance, public services, residential neighbourhoods, business, and education.

