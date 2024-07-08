Ukraine: fifth police station in Ternopil starts using Custody Records system with EU support

This week, the EU Advisory Mission Ukraine (EUAM) Lviv Field Office and the National Police of Ukraine launched the Custody Records system at Ternopil Police Station No 1.

The necessary IT equipment was provided by the Mission.

“This is already the fifth unit in the region where this project is operating, and by the end of the year, we plan to implement it in four more of our territorial stations. We see that the system is working efficiently,” said Serhii Ziubanenko, Head of the Main Department of the National Police in Ternopil Oblast.

The Custody Records system is designed to protect the human rights of detainees through continuous video surveillance from the moment they are arrested until they are transferred to a pre-trial detention centre or released from custody. This system helps to protect the rights of detainees and protects police officers from unfounded accusations, thereby increasing confidence in the police.

Previously, the EUAM agreed with the National Police of Ukraine to resume its practical support in developing the Custody Records System (CRS) in relatively safe regions of Ukraine.

Find out more

Press release