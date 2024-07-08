Up Your Skills, Up Your Game Business: Xsolla Launches Xsolla Academy Online Gamified Training Platform

Los Angeles--(ANTARA/Business Wire)-- Xsolla, a global video game commerce company, is excited to announce the launch of Xsolla Academy Online (XAO). Since 2005, Xsolla has empowered the game industry by helping developers and publishers fund, launch, sell, and monetize their video games worldwide. We are extending our expertise beyond our walls to ensure every game developer has equal access to the knowledge and experience we’ve gathered. The launch of the Academy underscores Xsolla’s commitment to fostering innovation, accessibility, and the exchange of knowledge and experience within the gaming community while promoting its interconnection and growth.

Xsolla Academy Online is a gamified training platform designed to help game developers, professionals seeking career advancement, and those new to the industry confidently navigate business challenges. With XAO, you’ll have access to industry-backed expertise spanning game funding to post-launch strategies, empowering you to thrive in the competitive games industry.

When designing our training programs, we emphasize industry relevance and practical application, offering expert guidance and ensuring accessibility. Our platform affords members a diverse array of opportunities, including:

• Acquiring relevant skills and best practices through one of the six gamified tracks:

Game Business, Monetization, Marketing, Distribution, Investment, and Xsolla Solutions for Business.

• Equip yourself with the fundamentals of the gaming business:

Frameworks, effective practices, techniques, and tools to enhance your business strategies and identify the following business and career development phase.

• Focusing on what matters with the bit-sized skills training approach:

Address your most important questions with content crafted in collaboration with industry experts who understand your challenges. Simply select your area of interest and explore a variety of topics.

• Enjoying your progress through gamified learning experiences:

Learn at your own pace, from anywhere in the world, with engaging, interactive content delivered by instructors you won’t find elsewhere.

• Accessing always up-to-date content:

Stay abreast of the latest industry trends and practices — all conveniently available on one platform.

• Networking and expanding horizons with XAO’s global community:

Through forums and networking events, you can connect with fellow developers, industry experts, and potential investors, fostering valuable connections and opportunities for growth.

With Xsolla Academy Online, you’ll build strategies with long-term positive impacts and find answers to your daily business challenges. Whether you are looking to advance your career, enter the industry, or elevate your game business, XAO offers the necessary tools and support.

Join today for free and set your game business on a path to success for many years with Xsolla Academy Online.

