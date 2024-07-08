Kolmar Korea Teams Up with Amazon to Support Global Expansion of K-beauty Companies

- Hosts "K-Beauty Seller Day" with the world's largest e-commerce company, promoting K-Beauty innovation globally

Seoul, South Korea--(ANTARA/Business Wire)-- Kolmar Korea (KRX: 161890) joins forces with Amazon, the world's leading e-commerce platform, to support the successful global market entry of K-beauty brands.

Kolmar Korea announced that it has jointly hosted the 'Amazon K-Beauty Conference Seller Day' with Amazon on June 27 at the InterContinental Hotel in Seoul.

The event was attended by about 1,500 individuals, including officials from Korean beauty brands as well as those from the distribution and manufacturing sectors, both online and offline. Key attendees included Sang-hyun Yoon, Vice President of Kolmar Group; Hyun-gyu Choi, CEO of Kolmar Korea; Jim Yang, Executive Vice President of Amazon Global Selling Asia Pacific (APAC); and Yuki Suita, Head of Consumer Beauty Business at Amazon Japan.

In his welcome speech, Sang-hyun Yoon explained the event's purpose. He said, “This event, organized by Kolmar and Amazon, is more than just a business partnership. It aims to spread the innovation and value of K-beauty globally. We hope this event will be a cornerstone in exploring global opportunities for K-beauty and sharing detailed strategies for implementation.”

The event came as K-beauty is gaining a great popularity on Amazon, and both companies want to actively support Korean beauty companies’ entry into the global market.

K-beauty is so popular that sales of K-beauty products on Amazon's global store rose more than 75% last year. Kolmar Korea is leading this trend by securing new contracts with 253 customers, predominantly indie brands, marking a 48.7% increase from the previous year. The two companies plan to keep identifying standout brands that drive global market trends with compelling concepts and innovative technologies.

At the event, Kolmar Korea established a large-scale booth showcasing skin care, makeup, sun care, and cosmetic packages. They also provided customized consultations for the global cosmetics business. Moreover, Sang-Keun Han, Vice Director of Kolmar Korea R&D Complex, delivered a lecture titled ‘Deeply Grounded Confidence: The Competitiveness of Korean Cosmetics.’

A representative from Kolmar Korea said, “This event is significant as it marks the inaugural collaboration between Kolmar Korea, a global cosmetics ODM company that has driven the growth of K-beauty, and Amazon, the world’s largest e-commerce company. Kolmar and Amazon will pursue shared growth by offering the optimal pathway to support our customers’ successful entry into global markets.”

