Star Wars Fan Podcast Celebrates 10 Years of Daily Episodes

New banner art celebrates the 10th anniversary of the Star Wars 7x7 podcast.

Star Wars 7x7 has more than 3.7 million downloads. This release shares more milestones, and host reflections. The podcast is not affiliated with Lucasfilm Ltd.

I’m thinking of the first 10 years as Season 1. Season 2 will look different, but we’re living in a golden age of Star Wars storytelling, and there will be plenty of joy and positivity to share.” — Allen Voivod

GILFORD, NH, USA, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Star Wars 7x7 podcast, billed as a “daily bite-sized dose of Star Wars joy,” has reached a most impressive milestone. On July 7, the fan-produced show celebrated its 10th anniversary, putting it in rare company as one of the longest-tenured Star Wars fan shows ever created.

“If you had told me in 2014 I would wind up putting the show out every single day for a whole decade, I don’t think I would have believed it,” says Allen Voivod, who hosts and produces the podcast. “All I did was keep putting one foot in front of the other, and it’s taken me and the show further than I dreamed possible.”

Over the past ten years, Star Wars 7x7 has:

• Racked up more than 3.7 million podcast downloads

• Been listened to in more than 170 countries, on all seven continents

• Produced episodes from five countries and a dozen US states

• Broadcast from six Star Wars Celebration events and San Diego Comic-Con

• Released hundreds of interview episodes with Star Wars creatives

• Been featured on TV, radio, podcasts, and the Star Wars Celebration livestream

• Served as a positive and safe force for fans around the world

Of all the places the independent, fan-produced Star Wars podcast has gone, Voivod says the most remarkable was Skellig Michael, an island off the coast of Ireland. That location serves as Luke Skywalker’s hideaway in the Sequel Trilogy movies, and Voivod’s live show there included a tour of the natural structures appearing in the film, and an interview with a Rey cosplayer on the island.

The show has evolved over the years, adding Star Wars video podcasts in 2018, and bonus content on TikTok, Instagram Reels, and YouTube Shorts from 2022 and onward. Fans can continue to look forward to new experiences, as well as show format changes, in its second decade. “I’m thinking of the first 10 years of the show as ‘Season 1’,” Voivod says. “Season 2 will look different, but we’re living in a golden age of Star Wars storytelling, and there will be plenty of joy and positivity to share on the show.”



With over 3.7 million downloads since its debut, Star Wars 7x7 is the go-to source for fans seeking daily news, analysis, interviews, and discussion of all things Star Wars. The podcast provides listeners with a comprehensive view of Star Wars storytelling in a quick, informative, and entertaining format. The show can be found on all major podcast apps and YouTube. For more information, visit https://sw7x7.com.

