Vanmo Tech Introduces High-Quality Vanadium Compounds for Diverse Industrial Applications

VANMO TECH CO., LTD — vanadium compound materials production

MA'ANSHAN, CHINA, July 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vanmo Tech Co., Ltd., a leading manufacturer and supplier of vanadium compound materials, announces the launch of its advanced product line aimed at enhancing industrial efficiency and innovation. Headquartered in the Huashan District of Maan Shan City, Vanmo Tech is committed to setting industry standards with its high-grade vanadium compounds.About Vanmo TechVanmo Tech Co., Ltd., located at Suite 1-420, Jinhui Business Port, Huashan District, Maan Shan City, P.R. China, specializes in producing and supplying a comprehensive range of vanadium compound materials. The company’s product portfolio includes Vanadium Pentoxide ( V2O5 ), Vanadium Electrolyte, NAVO3 , KVO3, NH4VO3, and Nano TiO2, serving industries such as petroleum refining, synthesis ammonia, coatings, sulfuric acid catalysis, and Li-ion battery materials.Product Highlights- Vanadium Pentoxide (V2O5): Widely used as a catalyst in industrial chemical reactions, particularly in petroleum refining and ammonia synthesis.- Vanadium Electrolyte: Essential for vanadium redox flow batteries (VRFBs), known for their energy storage capabilities in military and other applications.- NAVO3, KVO3, and NH4VO3: Applied in dyestuffs, pigments, and enamels manufacturing, as well as catalysts and oxidants in various chemical processes.- Nano TiO2: Commonly used in consumer products and industrial applications including ceramics and glass production.Commitment to QualityVanmo Tech holds a Quality Management System Certificate compliant with GB/T 190001-2008/ISO 9001:2008 standards, ensuring adherence to the highest quality and safety protocols. The company conducts rigorous quality testing to deliver superior industrial chemical substances.Innovative ApplicationsVanmo Tech’s vanadium compounds contribute significantly to advancements in VRFB technology, carbide tools, and glass and glaze production. They also enhance efficiency in oil refining and petrochemical processes, promoting energy efficiency and emissions reduction.Contact InformationFor more information about Vanmo Tech’s products and services, please visit https://vanmotech.com/ or contact:Telephone: +86-139 6539 1219Email: nikko@vanmotech.comAbout Vanmo Tech Co., Ltd.Vanmo Tech is dedicated to delivering top-tier industrial chemical substances that meet regulatory requirements and exceed customer expectations. The company’s focus on quality and innovation positions it at the forefront of the industry.