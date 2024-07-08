Serpin Pharma and HekaBio Sign Term Sheet for Groundbreaking Neuropathy Treatment
Serpin Pharma and HekaBio have signed a term sheet to develop and commercialize SP163M for preventing chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN).MANASSAS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Serpin Pharma, a Virginia-based biopharmaceutical company, and HekaBio, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, have signed a term sheet to develop and commercialize SP163M, a novel peptide drug for preventing chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN).
SP163M, a groundbreaking discovery by Serpin Pharma, is set to revolutionize pain management. This novel therapy protects nerves from the damaging effects of neurotoxic chemotherapy drugs, facilitates nerve repair, and alleviates pain. For cancer patients suffering from neuropathy as a side effect of chemotherapy, SP163M offers a critically needed solution. The development of neuropathy often necessitates reducing planned chemotherapy regimens, which may affect cancer outcomes. Preventative therapy could be lifesaving for these patients.
As part of this strategic alliance, HekaBio will spearhead the commercialization of SP163M in critical markets, including Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Australia, ASEAN, the Middle East (excluding Israel), and North Africa. This collaboration integrates Serpin Pharma's prowess in peptide therapeutics with HekaBio's strong presence in the Asian and Australian markets. HekaBio's strategic investment in Serpin Pharma, along with milestone and royalty payments, underscores the mutual commitment to the success of this innovative therapy.
Dr. Cohava Gelber, Founder, Executive Chairperson, and CEO of Serpin Pharma, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration: "We are thrilled to partner with HekaBio to bring this revolutionary therapy to cancer patients. SP163M can potentially significantly improve the quality of life for those undergoing chemotherapy."
Rob Claar, the CEO of HekaBio, stated: "Our collaboration with Serpin Pharma is inspiring. By combining our complementary capabilities, we aim to deliver a game-changing treatment option for cancer patients suffering from CIPN."
This partnership marks a significant step towards addressing the unmet medical needs for effective CIPN treatments. As the companies advance their development and commercialization plans, cancer patients in the specified regions may soon have access to this innovative therapy.
About Serpin Pharma
Serpin Pharma is a private, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing targeted therapeutics based on natural SERPINs (Serine Protease Inhibitors) pivotal for human health. Serpin’s drugs aim to revolutionize the treatment of inflammatory diseases by targeting their root cause, restoring immune balance, and inducing cell repair and regeneration.
About HekaBio:
HekaBio is a leading Japan-based MedTech and therapeutics in-licensing and commercialization platform. Its mission is to empower patients through accelerated access to global healthcare innovations, which it achieves through its core values of Collaboration, Creativity, and Commitment.
