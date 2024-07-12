NextHome Blue Skies Advances to Round Two for 'Real Estate Agency of the Year'
NextHome Blue Skies progresses to Round Two for 'Real Estate Agency of the Year' in the 2024 'Best Of Catawba Valley' Awards.
Thank you for considering us in this competition and for your continued support.”HICKORY, NORTH CAROLINA , UNITED STATES, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NextHome Blue Skies proudly announces their nomination for the 2024 'Best Of Catawba Valley' awards, hosted by the Hickory Daily Record. The firm is thrilled to be recognized as a leading contender for the prestigious title of Real Estate Agency of the Year.
Becky Petree, broker and co-owner of NextHome Blue Skies, expressed her gratitude for the nomination and highlighted the firm's commitment to exceptional service and client satisfaction. "We are deeply honored to be nominated for the Real Estate Agency of the Year award," Petree remarked. "At NextHome Blue Skies, we strive to exceed our clients' expectations and provide them with the best possible experience in their real estate journey."
Having successfully advanced to the second round of the competition, Petree emphasized the importance of community support in securing the coveted title. Voting for the awards begins on July 3rd and continues through July 24th, 2024, with each person eligible to cast one vote per day.
"We encourage everyone in the Catawba Valley community to vote for us daily," Petree urged. "Your vote makes a significant difference and helps us showcase our dedication to excellence in real estate services."
NextHome Blue Skies has established a strong reputation throughout the Catawba Valley area for their professionalism and commitment to their clients. Petree noted that the nomination underscores their team's hard work and dedication to serving the community with integrity and passion.
"As a local business, we are grateful for the trust and support of our clients and community," Petree continued. "Winning the Real Estate Agency of the Year award would not only be a tremendous honor but also a testament to the efforts of our entire team."
Petree concluded by inviting community members to participate actively in the voting process and join NextHome Blue Skies in their journey towards achieving the title of Real Estate Agency of the Year. She expressed confidence that with the community's support, NextHome Blue Skies can continue to make a positive impact in the Catawba Valley region.
The 'Best Of Catawba Valley' awards celebrate excellence and recognize businesses that contribute significantly to the local economy and community. Petree and the team at NextHome Blue Skies are excited about the opportunity to showcase their achievements and commitment to excellence in real estate services.
"We look forward to the opportunity to serve our community for many years to come," Petree added. "Thank you for considering us in this competition and for your continued support."
In conclusion, Becky Petree and NextHome Blue Skies encourage everyone to vote daily from July 3rd to July 24th, 2024, and help them secure the title of Real Estate Agency of the Year. Their nomination is a testament to their dedication, professionalism, and outstanding service within the Catawba Valley community.
