Secretary of State’s Honor Vote Provides Opportunity to Honor Military Heroes During Early Voting

(NASHVILLE, Tenn.) — Ahead of Early Voting, Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett reminds all registered Tennessee voters to join the Honor Vote program and cast a ballot in honor of U.S. veterans or active-duty service members.

“The Honor Vote program is a small way to show our appreciation to those who have fought to protect our nation and preserve our rights, including our right to vote,” said Secretary Hargett. “I encourage all registered Tennessee voters to sign up for Honor Vote and cast a ballot in honor of these brave individuals.”

Honor Vote participants will receive an information guide and an official 2024 Honor Vote button they can wear while casting their ballot. All dedications will be posted on the official Tennessee Honor Vote List at GoVoteTN.gov/honor.

“We are incredibly grateful to all who serve and our veterans for their dedication to Tennessee and this nation,” said State Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins. “Through Honor Vote, and by casting a ballot in August and November, registered Tennessee voters can express their gratitude to these heroes for their extraordinary sacrifices.”

Participants are encouraged to share their dedication on their social media accounts using the hashtag #GoVoteTN or #TNHonorVote. For more information or to register your vote dedication, visit GoVoteTN.gov/honor.

Early voting in Tennessee begins on Friday, July 12, 2024, and runs through Saturday, July 27, 2024. For details on hours, polling locations, and more, voters can download the free GoVoteTN app or visit GoVoteTN.gov.

