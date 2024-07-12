Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,095 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,538 in the last 365 days.

GovFinder Delivers Comprehensive Database of Key US Government Decision-Makers

Connecting You with US Federal and Congressional Contacts

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GovFinder is a groundbreaking solution designed to connect you with US federal agencies and congressional offices. Through a user-friendly, interactive platform, GovFinder provides organizational charts for every office, complete with names, titles, phone numbers, emails, and biographies.

Whether you’re selling a service or product to a federal office or engaging in advocacy or policy-related work, GovFinder offers accurate contact information to elevate your engagement strategy.

Unlock Government Contacts:
Gain access to contact information for over 65,000 decision-makers in the federal government and Congress, spread across 6,000 federal and congressional offices. Set alerts to be notified of transitions or new staff within an office or department. Our advanced search function will enable you to narrow down your search for relevant contacts.

Streamline Your Lead Management:
Utilize our Opportunities and Projects features to create and track opportunities and campaigns, managing sales cycles and leads effectively. Email leads directly from our platform and track your outbox.

Stay Informed and Ahead:
Receive our weekly newsletter highlighting major transitions within the federal government and Congress. Be the first to congratulate key stakeholders and start building your relationships.

For a limited time, sign up to receive a 50% discount on your subscription. Visit govfinder.us to sign up today!

Email support@govfinder.us for more information.

Sohrab Azad
GovFinder
sohrab@govfinder.us
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

Introducing GovFinder

You just read:

GovFinder Delivers Comprehensive Database of Key US Government Decision-Makers

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more