A Milestone Achievement: 1 Million Women Helped in Pakistan
The Junaid Family Foundation's Multiple Micronutrient Supplement program has reached 1 million women in Pakistan.BEACHWOOD, OHIO, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an inspiring example of effective collaboration and commitment to public health, the Junaid Family Foundation (JFF), in partnership with Kirk Humanitarian (Kirk) and Pakistan's Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination's (MoNHSRR&C), has successfully delivered nearly a million bottles of Multiple Micronutrient Supplements (MMS) to pregnant and lactating women over the past year.
Micronutrient deficiencies among pregnant women in low-to-middle income countries pose significant risks to both maternal and child health. Recognizing this critical issue, JFF & Kirk with the MoNHSRR&C initiated a comprehensive program aimed at improving the nutritional status of these vulnerable groups. Through distribution and education of MMS, we can aid in preventing anemia, improve overall nutrition status, and reduce the risk of low-birth weight, birth at small-for-gestational age, and preterm births.
This ambitious program could not have been achieved without the remarkable generosity of Kirk, manufacturer of MMS, and support from the MoNHSRCC&C. The government’s involvement ensured seamless integration with existing health services and facilitated the widespread distribution of MMS across the country, reaching even the most remote areas through personal home visits made by Lady Health Workers (LHWs). LHWs are the heart of this program, showing relentless dedication to both get the MMS to women, but also educating them on proper use and benefits.
From transportation of MMS from the port to warehouses, on to districts and local health facilities; and from LHWs to women, the MoNHSRCC&C put their maximum effort into the success of this program. Their tireless efforts have paid off, with nearly a million bottles successfully delivered to those in need. This achievement underscores the effectiveness of coordinated efforts and the importance of community engagement in public health initiatives.
Building on this success, JFF, Kirk and the MoNHSRCC&C are committed to expanding and sustaining this initiative. The next million bottles of MMS recently arrived in the country and are in transport to every province of Pakistan for distribution.
Let us celebrate this remarkable achievement and continue to support efforts that enhance the health and well-being of mothers and children in Pakistan.
