Big Screen Entertainment Group to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference July 17

LOS ANGELES, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Screen Entertainment Group (OTC:BSEG) will present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday July 17, 2024 between 2:20-2:30 EST.



Big Screen Entertainment Group invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time, interactive presentation on the Emerging Growth Conference.

This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company’s VP of Big Film Financing, Dr. Monroe Mann in real time.

Dr. Mann will give a presentation and open the floor for questions. Please submit your questions in advance to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com or ask your questions during the event and Dr. Mann will do his best to get through as many of them as possible.

Dr. Monroe Mann is the founder of BreakDiving.io, a global, not-for-profit personal growth community, as well as Intertect, an international private investigation and intelligence NGO.

Mann has an eclectic background including his nomination for a bronze star for his service in Iraq as an intelligence officer and his creation of a real estate investment company in Maine and Florida called Windermere Lodge. Mann is also the author of 10 published books, with a PhD in psychology that focused on the decision-making processes of successful entertainers. He is also an entertainment attorney, and a 2-time TEDx speaker.

Big Screen Entertainment Groups will be presenting at 2:20 – 2:30 Eastern time for 12 minutes on July 17th.

Please register here to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released.

https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1677618&tp_key=9c799e6249&sti=bseg

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel, http://www.YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference. We will release a link to that after the event.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

About Big Screen Entertainment Group:

Big Screen Entertainment Group (OTC:BSEG) is a Los Angeles-based production and distribution company dedicated to delivering compelling and captivating content to global audiences. With a commitment to excellence and a track record of success, BSEG continues to push the boundaries of storytelling, shaping the future of entertainment.

Forward-Looking Statement: A number of statements contained in the press release are forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including timely development, and market acceptance of products and technologies, competitive market conditions, successful integration of acquisitions and the ability to secure additional sources of financing. When used in this press release, words such as “could,” “plan,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “potential,” “should,” and similar expressions are forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Lorraine Chi

Big@Bigscreenent.com

323.654.3400