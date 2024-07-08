Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,480 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,444 in the last 365 days.

New Behavidence Data Highlights Gender-Specific Behavioral Patterns in Depression

Behavidence Application

Behavidence Care - Behavidence's Providers Platform

Behavidence reveals key behavioral differences between depressed males and females, highlighting variations in mobile app usage patterns and inactivity times..

Understanding gender-specific behavioral patterns in depression...We can create more tailored predictive models and effective mental health interventions”
— Roy Cohen, CEO and Co-founder
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Behavidence, the innovative app leveraging mobile phone behavior patterns to predict mental health similarity scores, has released new data highlighting significant behavioral differences between depressed males and females. This data provides valuable insights that could revolutionize mental health interventions and support.

Key Findings:
1.) Sleep and Inactivity Patterns:
Depressed females show a significant increase in maximum inactivity (potential sleep duration) with an average of 9.58 hours per day, compared to 7.79 hours for non-depressed females.
Depressed males also experience increased inactivity, averaging 8.18 hours, up from 7.55 hours in non-depressed males. However, the increase is more pronounced in females.

2.) Mobile App Usage:
Both depressed males and females exhibit a substantial increase in mobile app usage. Depressed females average 8.56 hours per day, while depressed males average 8.51 hours, compared to 5.95 hours and 5.29 hours, respectively, in their non-depressed counterparts.

3.) Frequency of App Usage:
Depressed females use their phones more frequently, with an average gap of 11.00 minutes between app usages, compared to 12.57 minutes for non-depressed females.
Conversely, depressed males show a slight increase in the average gap to 9.95 minutes from 8.28 minutes in non-depressed males, indicating less frequent phone usage.

4.) Social Media Engagement:
Non-depressed males spend a higher proportion of their phone usage on social media (51%) compared to non-depressed females (39%). This gender gap narrows among depressed individuals, with females at 43% and males at 47%.

5.) Behavior After Financial and Business App Usage:
Non-depressed females tend to put their phones aside for longer after using financial apps (16.74 minutes) compared to males (5.47 minutes). For depressed individuals, this behavior reverses, with depressed males showing a significant increase to 21.48 minutes and females reducing to 8.47 minutes.
A similar pattern is observed with business apps, where non-depressed females have a longer gap (15.38 minutes) compared to males (7.25 minutes). Depressed males and females both exhibit shorter gaps, averaging 10.14 and 9.91 minutes, respectively.

"These findings highlight the importance of understanding gender-specific behavioral patterns in depression," said Roy Cohen, CEO and Co-founder of Behavidence. "By leveraging this data, we can create more tailored predictive models and effective mental health interventions, improving outcomes for those affected by depression."

Behavidence's data underscores the app's potential in providing critical insights into mental health through everyday mobile phone usage. As mental health becomes an increasingly pressing issue worldwide, such technology offers a promising avenue for early detection and personalized care.

Roy Cohen
Behavidence
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn

You just read:

New Behavidence Data Highlights Gender-Specific Behavioral Patterns in Depression

Distribution channels: Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more