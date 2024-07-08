New Behavidence Data Highlights Gender-Specific Behavioral Patterns in Depression
Behavidence reveals key behavioral differences between depressed males and females, highlighting variations in mobile app usage patterns and inactivity times..
Understanding gender-specific behavioral patterns in depression...We can create more tailored predictive models and effective mental health interventions”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Behavidence, the innovative app leveraging mobile phone behavior patterns to predict mental health similarity scores, has released new data highlighting significant behavioral differences between depressed males and females. This data provides valuable insights that could revolutionize mental health interventions and support.
— Roy Cohen, CEO and Co-founder
Key Findings:
1.) Sleep and Inactivity Patterns:
Depressed females show a significant increase in maximum inactivity (potential sleep duration) with an average of 9.58 hours per day, compared to 7.79 hours for non-depressed females.
Depressed males also experience increased inactivity, averaging 8.18 hours, up from 7.55 hours in non-depressed males. However, the increase is more pronounced in females.
2.) Mobile App Usage:
Both depressed males and females exhibit a substantial increase in mobile app usage. Depressed females average 8.56 hours per day, while depressed males average 8.51 hours, compared to 5.95 hours and 5.29 hours, respectively, in their non-depressed counterparts.
3.) Frequency of App Usage:
Depressed females use their phones more frequently, with an average gap of 11.00 minutes between app usages, compared to 12.57 minutes for non-depressed females.
Conversely, depressed males show a slight increase in the average gap to 9.95 minutes from 8.28 minutes in non-depressed males, indicating less frequent phone usage.
4.) Social Media Engagement:
Non-depressed males spend a higher proportion of their phone usage on social media (51%) compared to non-depressed females (39%). This gender gap narrows among depressed individuals, with females at 43% and males at 47%.
5.) Behavior After Financial and Business App Usage:
Non-depressed females tend to put their phones aside for longer after using financial apps (16.74 minutes) compared to males (5.47 minutes). For depressed individuals, this behavior reverses, with depressed males showing a significant increase to 21.48 minutes and females reducing to 8.47 minutes.
A similar pattern is observed with business apps, where non-depressed females have a longer gap (15.38 minutes) compared to males (7.25 minutes). Depressed males and females both exhibit shorter gaps, averaging 10.14 and 9.91 minutes, respectively.
"These findings highlight the importance of understanding gender-specific behavioral patterns in depression," said Roy Cohen, CEO and Co-founder of Behavidence. "By leveraging this data, we can create more tailored predictive models and effective mental health interventions, improving outcomes for those affected by depression."
Behavidence's data underscores the app's potential in providing critical insights into mental health through everyday mobile phone usage. As mental health becomes an increasingly pressing issue worldwide, such technology offers a promising avenue for early detection and personalized care.
