Success Coach and Entrepreneur Robert Hollis Announces Free E-Book and Audiobook Giveaway

The best investment is in YOU !!” — Robert Hollis

NEW BERLIN, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned success coach Robert Hollis , whose mentorship has guided over 80 individuals to millionaire status, announces a special giveaway of his e-book and audio book, How Is That Working ?. Co-authored with Max J. Miller, this guide is described as a "mentorship in a book," offering readers a roadmap from the rat race to true freedom.Robert Hollis announces a giveaway of his e-book and audio book, How Is That Working?. This guide combines decades of wisdom, practical advice, and real-life stories to help readers overcome obstacles and achieve their dreams. The book covers essential topics such as rediscovering dreams, overcoming setbacks, and developing a success-oriented mindset.By offering this e-book and audio book for free, Robert Hollis aims to reach a wider audience and provide mentorship to those who may not have access to traditional resources. How Is That Working? offers guidance and inspiration for those starting their journey to financial freedom or seeking new strategies to enhance their success.About the Book:How Is That Working? is a comprehensive mentorship program available in written and audio formats. Robert Hollis provides actionable steps to help individuals unlock their potential and achieve their dreams. The book covers topics such as rediscovering dreams, overcoming roadblocks, and developing the right mindset for success.A Gift of Empowerment:Robert Hollis is offering his e-book and audio book for free. This giveaway is aimed at individuals seeking to break free from their current circumstances and aspire to create a life of abundance and fulfillment.How to Access the Free Book:The e-book and audio book are available for free download through the website: www.HowIsThatWorking.org . By offering this content for free, Robert Hollis aims to inspire a new wave of entrepreneurs and dreamers to take control of their economic futures.About Robert Hollis:Robert Hollis is a success coach and mentor with a proven track record of helping individuals achieve financial freedom and personal success. His journey from an injured auto mechanic to a successful entrepreneur has inspired people worldwide. Ranked 11th among the Top Earners in Multi-Level Marketing, Network Marketing, and Direct Selling on BusinessForHome.org, Robert's approachable style and insights make him a sought-after speaker and mentor in the field of personal development.Download your free copy of How Is That Working? by Robert Hollis today and start your journey to freedom and success.

