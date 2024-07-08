Team Red, White & Blue Partners with University of Health and Performance to Empower Veterans Through Health and Wellness Education

BENTONVILLE, Ark., July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Team Red, White & Blue (Team RWB), America's leading health and wellness community for veterans, is proud to announce a new partnership with the University of Health and Performance (UHP). This collaboration aims to provide veterans with world-class health and human performance training, furthering Team RWB's mission to enrich veterans' lives through fitness, community, and personal growth.



As part of this innovative partnership, Team RWB members will have exclusive access to specialized courses at UHP's state-of-the-art 500-acre facility in Northwest Arkansas. The inaugural course, focusing on the foundations of personal training, is offered, free of charge, to selected Team RWB members. Leveraging UHP's innovative "Think, Train, Feel, Lead" educational model, the curriculum will cover a comprehensive range of topics including strength and conditioning, mental health, physical recovery, and communication skills.

“The University of Human Health and Performance stands out among organizations offering fitness training and certifications as best-in-class—-an organization we are proud to align our brand with. UHP’s programming, tailored specifically to veterans with an in-person focus, reflects the values and mission we are working toward at Team RWB,” said Mike Erwin, Founder and Executive Director of Team RWB. “I’m fired up for the road ahead as part of this top-notch collaboration between UHP and Team RWB.”

The partnership will also incorporate Team RWB-specific content, benefiting members and volunteers by strengthening the organization's community impact. This collaboration lays the foundation for expanded educational opportunities and resources for veterans, with the potential for future joint initiatives that will continue to serve and empower the veteran community.

"At the University of Health and Performance, we believe in the power of education to transform lives and unlock human potential. Our partnership with Team RWB represents a perfect synergy of our shared values and commitment to empowering veterans," said Matt Hesse, CEO and Executive Chairman of the University of Health and Human Performance. "By combining our innovative 'Think, Train, Feel, Lead' approach with Team RWB's extensive network and community focus, we're creating a unique opportunity for veterans to not only enhance their personal health and wellness but also to develop skills that can lead to meaningful careers in the fitness industry. This collaboration is more than just education; it's about honoring our veterans' service by investing in their future success and well-being."

About Team Red, White & Blue

Team Red, White & Blue (Team RWB) is a nonprofit organization founded in 2010, dedicated to forging America's leading health and wellness community for veterans. Team RWB supports veterans in their health and wellness journey by providing events, training, and programming to build a healthier lifestyle. With over 200,000 members, Team RWB is a thriving community making a positive impact. To learn more about Team RWB and its mission, please visit teamrwb.org.

About University of Health and Performance

The University of Health and Performance is an innovator in integrative health and fitness education. Located at the base of the Ozark Mountains in Northwest Arkansas, UHP's mission is to be a catalyst for self-discovery and purpose through immersive education in health and fitness, empowering students to build impactful businesses and meaningful careers.

