USDA Welcomes 2024 Class of E. Kika De La Garza Fellows

WASHINGTON, July 8, 2024 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today welcomed 32 faculty and staff from Hispanic-Serving Institutions and Hispanic-Serving School Districts around the nation to the 2024 class of E. Kika De La Garza (EKDLG) Fellows.

The EKDLG Fellows came to Washington, D.C. to learn how USDA services and programs can benefit them, their students, and their communities. This effort is part of USDA’s commitment to advance equity in professional development opportunities and build a more diverse pipeline into public service and the agricultural sector. “This year’s class of fellows is the largest so far and a testament of the program’s success,” said Dr. Lisa R. Ramírez, director of USDA’s Office of Partnerships and Public Engagement.

E. Kika De La Garza Education, High School, and Science Fellows will spend one week meeting with leaders from different USDA agencies in the Washington, D.C. area learning more about national and regional issues, policy making and research. Following that weeklong session, E. Kika De La Garza Science Fellows will spend an additional week collaborating with top scientists from USDA’s Agricultural Research Service, Food Safety and Inspection Service, or the U.S. Forest Service.

Since the E. Kika De La Garza Fellows Program was established in 1998, USDA has hosted more than 400 faculty and staff, in a key effort to strengthen relationships with Hispanic-Serving Institutions. All E. Kika De La Garza fellows are faculty or staff at Hispanic-Serving higher education institutions (HSIs) or Hispanic-Serving School Districts (HSSDs). These are higher education institutions and K-12 school districts with Hispanic student enrollment of 25 percent or more. Currently, there are more than 600 Hispanic-Serving Institutions nationally serving more than 2 million students.

The 2024 E. Kika De La Garza Education Fellows are:

Venkatesh Balan, University of Houston, Sugar Land, Texas

Cynthia Bejarano, New Mexico State University, Las Cruces, New Mexico

Amanda Bogden, University of Arizona, Tucson, Arizona

Hikmet Budak, Arizona Western College, Yuma, Arizona

David A. Byrd, Coastal Bend College, Beeville, Texas

Reilly Caldwell, Adams State College, Alamosa, Colorado

Denise Crosswhite, California State University, Chico, Chico, California

Lauren M. Dinour, Montclair State University, Montclair, New Jersey

Maria Consuelo Donato Molina, Texas A&M University, Kingsville, Kingsville, Texas

J. Michael Gaspar, Mesa Community College, Mesa, Arizona

Belen Gonzales, Hartnell College, Hartnell, California

J.E. Jason Headrick, Texas Tech University, Lubbock, Texas

Joe Hinton, City Colleges of Chicago, Harold Washington College, Chicago, Illinois

Rafael Landaverde, Texas A&M University, College Station, Texas

Alyssa M. McKenney, Maricopa Community Colleges, Tempe, Arizona

Liliana Oliveira, University of Connecticut, Storrs, Connecticut

Franklin Ortega-Palaguachi, Waubonsee Community College, Sugar Grove, Illinois

Kitchka P. Petrova, Northern Arizona University, Yuma, Arizona

Mayra Puente, University of California, Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara, California

Jennifer C Schriber, Cuesta College, San Luis Obispo, California

The 2024 E. Kika De La Garza Education High School Fellows are:

Curtis Guaglianone, Mt. Adams School District #209, White Swan, Washington

Robert Markuske, The Urban Assembly New York Harbor School, New York, New York

Patrycja Zbrzezny, John Bowne High School, Flushing, New York

The 2024 E. Kika De La Garza Science Fellows are:

Mark Eppinger, University of Texas, San Antonio, San Antonio, Texas

Ivan L. Guzman, CUNY New York City College of Technology, Brooklyn, New York

Akira Kawamura, CUNY, Hunter College, New York, New York

Amir Ali Khoddamzadeh, Florida International University, Miami, Florida

Cynthia Klobodu, California State University, Chico, Chico, California

Santanu Maitra, California State University, Fresno, Fresno, California

Subhankar Mandal, Arizona State University, Mesa, Arizona

Rosalyn A. Shim, Texas Tech University, Lubbock, Texas

Veerachandra K. Yemmireddy, University of Texas, Rio Grande Valley, Edinburg, Texas

The E. Kika De La Garza Fellows Program is part of USDA’s Hispanic-Serving Institutions National Program, which is committed to supporting a 21st century agricultural workforce through professional development, workforce development and exposure to opportunities for faculty, staff and students. Through this program, USDA also partners with the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities to provide high quality internship experiences, placing more than 3,000 interns since 1994. This program demonstrates USDA’s commitment to ensuring equitable access to the Department’s programs, services and resources by underserved groups.

