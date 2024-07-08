OZTEK Launches Commercial HVAC/R Installation, Repair and maintenance Services in Colorado Springs, CO
OZTEK expands to Colorado Springs, offering commercial HVAC/R installation, repair, and maintenance services for walk-in coolers and freezers.COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OZTEK, a leader in commercial HVAC and refrigeration services, is excited to announce the expansion of its operations to include comprehensive commercial refrigeration installation, repair and maintenance services in Colorado Springs, Colorado. This expansion underscores OZTEK's commitment to delivering high-quality, reliable refrigeration solutions to businesses in the area.
OZTEK's new services in Colorado Springs include the installation, maintenance, and repair of walk-in coolers, commercial freezers, and commercial coolers. Recognizing the critical importance of dependable refrigeration for businesses, OZTEK ensures that each installation is carried out with precision and expertise. The company uses high-quality materials and follows industry best practices to provide long-lasting, efficient refrigeration systems.
Routine maintenance services are also available to help businesses keep their refrigeration units running smoothly, extending their lifespan and preventing costly breakdowns. Detailed inspections, thorough cleaning, and precise adjustments are part of the maintenance offerings, designed to ensure optimal performance of the equipment.
In addition to installation and maintenance, OZTEK provides prompt repair services for any commercial HVAC/R issues that may arise. Their skilled technicians can quickly diagnose and fix problems with walk-in coolers, commercial freezers, and other refrigeration units, minimizing downtime and disruptions to business operations.
For more information about OZTEK's commercial refrigeration services in Colorado Springs, or to schedule a consultation, please visit OZTEK Commercial Refrigeration.
