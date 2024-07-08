GentleMax Pro® Now Available at Coastal Spa MD
Revolutionizing Aesthetic Treatments with Cutting-Edge Technology
We are excited to introduce the GentleMax Pro® to our practice. This advanced technology allows us to provide a wider range of treatments with greater precision and comfort.”CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, USA, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coastal Spa MD is thrilled to announce the addition of the GentleMax Pro® to their suite of advanced aesthetic treatments. This state-of-the-art device is set to elevate the quality of their services, providing clients with unparalleled results in hair removal, skin rejuvenation, and more.
— Dr. Jennifer Vasquez Tamez DNP, APRN, FNP-C
The GentleMax Pro® can treat various skin conditions, including:
-Hair Removal: Effective for all skin types.
-Pigmented Lesions: Removes sun spots, age spots, and freckles.
-Fine Lines and Wrinkles: Improves skin texture and reduces signs of aging.
-Skin Tightening: Enhances skin firmness and elasticity.
The GentleMax Pro® is a premier laser treatment system by Candela Medical that combines the power of two optimal wavelengths in one device: the 755 nm Alexandrite laser and the 1064 nm Nd laser. This unique combination allows for the treatment of a wide range of skin types and conditions, ensuring that every client receives personalized and effective care.
Who Is a Good Candidate for Laser Hair Removal?
Laser hair removal with the GentleMax Pro laser is ideal for clients looking to reduce unwanted hair from various areas of the body, including the face, legs, arms, underarms, back, chest, and bikini line. Unlike other laser treatments, the GentleMax Pro is effective for all hair colors, making it a versatile solution. Its dual-wavelength technology ensures permanent hair removal results for all skin types, distinguishing it from other options.
Who Is a Good Candidate for Other GentleMax Pro Treatments?
Patients with specific skin concerns such as age spots, sun spots, wrinkles, facial or leg veins, or uneven skin tone may benefit from GentleMax Pro treatments. This procedure offers a non-surgical solution for overall facial rejuvenation, making it an excellent choice for those seeking to enhance their skin's appearance without invasive measures.
“We are excited to introduce the GentleMax Pro® to our practice. This advanced technology allows us to provide a wider range of treatments with greater precision and comfort. Our clients can now enjoy faster, more effective results with minimal downtime, making it easier than ever to achieve their aesthetic goals,” said Dr. Jennifer Vasquez Tamez, DNP, APRN, FNP-C.
Experience the GentleMax Pro® Difference
Visit Coastal Spa MD and discover the transformative power of GentleMax Pro®. Whether you're looking to achieve smoother skin, reduce signs of aging, or address specific skin concerns, their team is there to help you achieve your aesthetic goals.
About Coastal Spa MD
Coastal Spa MD is committed to providing clients with the highest quality care using the latest advancements in aesthetic technology. Their skilled practitioners are extensively trained in using GentleMax Pro®, ensuring safe, effective, and personalized treatments for all your skincare needs. For more information, please contact Coastal Spa MD at 361-336-6464 or visit them online at www.coastalspamd.com.
Dr. Jennifer Vasquez Tamez DNP, APRN, FNP-C
Coastal Spa MD
+1 361-336-6464
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram