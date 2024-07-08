Creating Magic Vacations Launches CMV Heroes Project in Partnership with Folds of Honor
We're excited to introduce the CMV Heroes Project in collaboration with Folds of Honor. This partnership allows us to give back to those who have sacrificed so much for our communities and country”WINDERMERE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creating Magic Vacations, a leading travel agency specializing in luxury and experiential travel, is proud to announce the launch of the CMV Heroes Project, a new partnership with Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization providing educational scholarships to spouses and children of America's fallen or disabled service members, and first responders.
— Rob Stuart
The CMV Heroes Project aims to enhance support for military families while offering unique travel experiences. As part of this initiative, Creating Magic Vacations will donate a portion of each booking, in this new division, to Folds of Honor, directly contributing to educational opportunities for the families of America’s heroes.
"We're excited to introduce the CMV Heroes Project in collaboration with Folds of Honor," said Rob Stuart, President of Creating Magic Vacations. "This partnership allows us to give back to those who have sacrificed so much for our communities and country while continuing to create unforgettable vacation experiences for our clients.”
“We are grateful to CMV for its commitment to our recipients and to providing a life-changing education,” said Ben Leslie, Chief Development Officer for Folds of Honor. “By creating the CMV Heroes Project, it ensures that spouses and children who deserve and need our help receive assistance and that their loved ones sacrifice is never forgotten.”
Under the CMV Heroes Project, Creating Magic Vacations is also expanding its program to help current and former service members and their spouses build successful careers as an independent travel advisor. The company offers specialized training, mentorship, and resources to empower military-affiliated individuals to launch and grow their own travel business.
"The CMV Heroes Project embodies our dual commitment to serving military families through our partnership with Folds of Honor and providing meaningful career opportunities in the travel industry," added Kerri Stuart, CEO of Creating Magic Vacations. "We believe that the skills and dedication of our military community translate exceptionally well into creating magical travel experiences for others."
For more information about the CMV Heroes Project and Creating Magic Vacations' partnership with Folds of Honor, please visit CMVHeroesProject.com or contact Rob Stuart at Rob@CreatingMagicVacations.com
About Creating Magic Vacations
Creating Magic Vacations is a full-service travel agency dedicated to crafting unforgettable vacation experiences. With a focus on personalized service and magical destinations, the company also supports the military community through career opportunities and charitable partnerships. For more information, visit https://creatingmagicvacations.com/
About Folds of Honor
Folds of Honor is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of US military service members and first responders who have fallen or been disabled while serving our country and communities. Our educational scholarships support private school tuition or tutoring in grades K-12, tuition for college, technical or trade school and post-graduate work, including a master’s degree, doctorate, or professional program. Funds for a second bachelor’s degree or trade/technical program certification are also available. Since its inception in 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded over 52,000 scholarships totaling about $244 million in all 50 states. Among the students served, 45 percent are minorities. It is rated a four-star charity by Charity Navigator and Platinum on Candid. It was founded by Lt Col Dan Rooney, the only-ever F-16 fighter pilot (with three combat tours in Iraq) and PGA Professional. He is currently stationed at Headquarters Air Force Recruiting Service Detachment 1, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. For more information or to donate in support of a Folds of Honor scholarship visit foldsofhonor.org
Rob Stuart
Creating Magic Vacations
+1 727-488-2502
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram