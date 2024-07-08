BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. Engages Maxim Group LLC for M&A, Financial Advisory, and Investment Banking Services
BioNexus Gene Lab Corp (NASDAQ:BGLC)KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (Nasdaq: BGLC) (“BioNexus” or the “Company”), a leading innovator in genomic diagnostics and research, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Maxim Group LLC (“Maxim”) to provide merger and acquisition (M&A) services, general financial advisory services, and investment banking services to the Company.
Under the terms of the agreement, Maxim will assist BioNexus in evaluating strategic transactions, structuring and negotiating deals, and preparing definitive agreements, among other advisory and investment banking services.
“We are excited to partner with Maxim Group LLC as we continue to explore strategic opportunities to enhance shareholder value and expand our market presence,” said Su-Leng Tan Lee, Chief Executive Officer of BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. “Maxim’s extensive expertise in M&A and financial advisory will be invaluable as we pursue our growth objectives.”
About BioNexus Gene Lab Corp.
BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. is a leading provider of genomic diagnostics and research services, dedicated to improving patient care through advanced genetic testing and innovative research. The Company is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and is listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BGLC.
About Maxim Group LLC
Maxim Group LLC is a leading full-service investment banking, securities, and wealth management firm headquartered in New York, providing a range of financial services including investment banking, equity research, and sales and trading to corporate clients, institutional investors, and high-net-worth individuals.
Contact:
BioNexus Gene Lab Corp.
Investor Relations
+1 307 241 6898
ir@bionexusgenelab.com
Maxim Group LLC
+1 800 724 0761
www.maximgrp.com
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions involving risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected.
Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. BGLC undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 protect forward-looking statements from litigation risks.
