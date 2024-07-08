Waste Paper Management Market Expected to Grow at High CAGR of 8.5%and Forecast to 2031

Waste Paper Management Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

July 8, 2024 -- Paper waste prevention is the practice of reducing or eliminating paper use so that the potential for paper to be used inefficiently or disposed is prevented in the first place.

The waste paper management market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific dominated the market owing to increasing concern over depletion of environmental resources in growing nations of Asia-Pacific. The demand for recycled paper is increasing by about 7-8% annually in the developing countries of Asia-Pacific. Further, rise in urban population is expected to result in growth in waste generation.

Top Impacting Factors:

The waste paper management market size was valued at $42.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $96.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2031.

In addition, rise in industries and commercial sectors has also led to rise in amount of waste. Moreover, environmental problems, such as soil, water, and air pollution have increased, owing to unplanned waste dumping over last few years. Environmental awareness has significantly fueled the demand for waste paper management systems in developed countries. Furthermore, government is implementing certain stringent laws in different developing countries considering the need for effective paper waste management. This in turn is expected to drive the waste paper management market growth.

However, during the pandemic various companies manufacturing waste paper management systems such as waste paper compactor and waste paper recycling machined had to stop their manufacturing business in different countries such as U.S., China and India. On the contrary, initialization of manufacturing activities owing to introduction of vaccines for prevention of disease is slowly anticipated to reopen the waste paper management market manufacturing companies.

Segments Based On:

The waste paper management market is segmented on the basis of service, type, source, and region.

On the basis of service, the market is divided into collection & transportation, recycling, incineration, and disposal.

By type, it is classified into containerboard, newsprint, and tissue.

By source, it is bifurcated into residential and non-residential.

Region-wise, the global waste paper management industry analysis is conducted across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).

Top Players:

The major players profiled in the global waste paper management market analysis include, Cascades Recovery, DS Smith, Eco Waste Solutions, Georgia-Pacific, Harris Waste Management Group Inc., Hills Group, International Paper, Kenburn Waste Management Limited, Macpresse Europa, Mondi, Premier Waste Management Limited, Reliable Paper Recycling, Sappi, Veolia, WestRock Company, WM Intellectual Property Holdings, L.L.C., and Zero Waste Energy LLC.

Key Findings of The Study:

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global waste paper management market trends and dynamics.

Depending on service, the recycling segment generated largest revenue in 2021.

By type, the containerboard segment generated the highest revenue in 2021.

By source, the non-residential segment dominated the market in 2021.

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global waste paper management market share during the forecast period.

The report provides an extensive analysis of the global waste paper management market opportunities of the market.

