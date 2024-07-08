Senzit Introduces Senzit Pro: Cutting-Edge Predictive Maintenance Tool for Fleet Management
RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Senzit, a leading predictive maintenance technologies company for the heavy-duty industries, is proud to announce the launch of their latest product, Senzit Pro. This innovative tool is designed to provide a streamlined diagnostics solution for fleet managers and owner operators that allows them to track the health of their entire fleet, leading to a reduction in both breakdowns and operating costs.
Key Features of Senzit Pro:
- Oil Analysis: Immediate detection an overall health assessment of oil conditions, addressing anomalies such as water, acid, fuel, viscosity changes, different oil types, carbon, particles, and more.
- Easy to Use: Conduct a comprehensive review of your asset's consumables in under five minutes.
- Digital Record Keeping: 4G LTE-powered results are stored and easily accessible via mobile app, customer portal, or email with unlimited users and storage space.
- CAN/J1939 Connectivity Integration: Instant access to vehicle data such as engine parameters, trouble codes, and other pertinent data.
- COMING SOON - Fuel Quality: Comprehensive review of fuel quality, detecting dirty diesel, water, and other contaminants.
Senzit Pro's innovation in diagnostics offers a solution for tracking the health of equipment and its consumables across an entire fleet. Customers can expect a reduction in operating costs and TCO through optimized maintenance scheduling, breakdown prevention, and consumable savings.
Karthik Rau, CEO of Senzit, expressed the vision behind the Pro saying,
“Senzit Pro is an integral part of our predictive maintenance portfolio, and we are committed to continuously innovating to provide our customers with the best-in-class IoT solutions. The addition of Senzit Pro is truly inspired by the voice of our customers and our team has worked hard over the past several months to bring this to life. Senzit Pro will enable our customers to add diagnostics capabilities to their operations and maintenance teams. Along with our core condition monitoring solutions already in the market, Senzit now has the most comprehensive IoT solutions to optimize heavy-duty fleet performance.”
About Senzit: Backed by MANN+HUMMEL’s 80+ years of filtration expertise, Senzit empowers businesses with next-generation predictive maintenance solutions to increase uptime and reduce organizational waste. Senzit is dedicated to providing sustainable solutions through a digital ecosystem that supports the health of both assets and people, serving industries from construction to energy.
Christopher Scott
Key Features of Senzit Pro:
- Oil Analysis: Immediate detection an overall health assessment of oil conditions, addressing anomalies such as water, acid, fuel, viscosity changes, different oil types, carbon, particles, and more.
- Easy to Use: Conduct a comprehensive review of your asset's consumables in under five minutes.
- Digital Record Keeping: 4G LTE-powered results are stored and easily accessible via mobile app, customer portal, or email with unlimited users and storage space.
- CAN/J1939 Connectivity Integration: Instant access to vehicle data such as engine parameters, trouble codes, and other pertinent data.
- COMING SOON - Fuel Quality: Comprehensive review of fuel quality, detecting dirty diesel, water, and other contaminants.
Senzit Pro's innovation in diagnostics offers a solution for tracking the health of equipment and its consumables across an entire fleet. Customers can expect a reduction in operating costs and TCO through optimized maintenance scheduling, breakdown prevention, and consumable savings.
Karthik Rau, CEO of Senzit, expressed the vision behind the Pro saying,
“Senzit Pro is an integral part of our predictive maintenance portfolio, and we are committed to continuously innovating to provide our customers with the best-in-class IoT solutions. The addition of Senzit Pro is truly inspired by the voice of our customers and our team has worked hard over the past several months to bring this to life. Senzit Pro will enable our customers to add diagnostics capabilities to their operations and maintenance teams. Along with our core condition monitoring solutions already in the market, Senzit now has the most comprehensive IoT solutions to optimize heavy-duty fleet performance.”
About Senzit: Backed by MANN+HUMMEL’s 80+ years of filtration expertise, Senzit empowers businesses with next-generation predictive maintenance solutions to increase uptime and reduce organizational waste. Senzit is dedicated to providing sustainable solutions through a digital ecosystem that supports the health of both assets and people, serving industries from construction to energy.
Christopher Scott
Senzit Inc
+1 919-673-3564
chris.scott@senzit.io
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn