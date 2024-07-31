RxGo recognizes National Psoriasis Awareness Month
DENVER, CO, USA, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In honor of Psoriasis Awareness Month this August, RxGo is dedicated to raising awareness about psoriasis, a chronic autoimmune condition that affects over 8 million people in the United States. This month-long campaign aims to educate the public, reduce stigma, and promote effective treatment options for those living with psoriasis.
Understanding Psoriasis
Psoriasis is more than just a skin condition; it is a complex autoimmune disease that accelerates the growth cycle of skin cells, leading to painful, itchy, and scaly patches on the skin. The impact of psoriasis goes beyond the physical symptoms, significantly affecting the emotional and psychological well-being of individuals.
Access to Affordable Treatment Options
One of the biggest challenges for individuals with psoriasis is the cost of treatment. RxGo is committed to making medications more affordable through our prescription discount card program. Patients can save up to 85% on their prescriptions, ensuring they have access to the necessary treatments to manage their condition effectively.
Explore our affordable psoriasis medications here:
Medrol
Clobex
Temovate
Recognizing the emotional toll of psoriasis, RxGo also offers mental health coupons to help patients cope with the psychological impacts of the disease. By offering access to both physical and mental health resources, RxGo aims to provide comprehensive support for individuals living with psoriasis.
Join Us in Raising Awareness
RxGo invites everyone to join us in raising awareness about psoriasis this August. By educating ourselves and others, we can create a more understanding and supportive environment for those affected by this chronic condition.
For more information about psoriasis and how RxGo can help, please visit our website at www.rxgo.com.
About RxGo
RxGo is a leading provider of prescription discount cards, dedicated to making medications more affordable for everyone. Our mission is to help patients manage their health by providing significant savings on prescription medications. With a commitment to transparency, accessibility, and customer satisfaction, RxGo is here to support you on your journey to better health.
Tim Reynolds
