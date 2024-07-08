Polymeric Nanoparticles Market Growing Demand to Boost the Market Growth

Polymeric Nanoparticles Industry Trends

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a report by Allied Market Research, the global polymeric nanoparticles market was valued at $551.9 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $1.51 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6% from 2021 to 2030. The market's growth is driven by increasing demand from the pharmaceutical and automotive industries. However, complex manufacturing processes pose a challenge to market expansion, although opportunities are anticipated in the electronics sector.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, there was heightened research interest in using nanoparticles for treating Covid-19 patients and for virus detection. This surge in demand bolstered the market for polymeric nanoparticles. These nanoparticles are valued for their ability to deliver drugs precisely to targeted tissues, minimizing drug-related toxicity.

The market is segmented based on type (nanosphere and nanocapsule) and end-use industry (pharmaceutical, electronics, and others). In 2020, nanosphere type held the largest market share, while the nanocapsule segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.5% from 2021 to 2030. Similarly, the electronics segment is projected to register the highest CAGR (10.9%) among end-use industries, though pharmaceuticals dominated in 2020.

Geographically, North America accounted for the largest market share in 2020, driven by technological advancements and high investment in research and development. However, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to exhibit the highest CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period, fueled by increasing industrialization and healthcare advancements.

Key market players mentioned in the report include Nano Research Elements (Nanorh), Aphios Corporation (Aphios), Phosphorex, Inc., NanoSynthons LLC, CD Bioparticles, Creative PEGWorks, Biopharma PEG, Nanoshel, Exelead, and Nanovex Biotechnologies SL.

