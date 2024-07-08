Submit Release
Seminar of Regional Liaison Network for Hong Kong and Macao of NSFC held at UM

MACAU, July 8 - The Inaugural Seminar of the Regional Liaison Network for Hong Kong and Macao of the National Natural Science Foundation of China (NSFC) was held today (8 July) at the University of Macau (UM). The seminar brought together heads of research management from universities in Hong Kong and Macao to discuss the management of NSFC projects.

In February this year, NSFC established the Regional Liaison Network for Hong Kong and Macao, its 37th regional liaison network in the country. The network consists of ten universities in Hong Kong and Macao, including UM, which was also elected as the leader institution of the network. In his speech, Ge Wei, vice rector of UM, expressed hope that Hong Kong and Macao science and technology professionals will strengthen their exchanges and cooperation, and make greater contributions to the country’s basic research. The seminar was chaired by Wang Chunming, director of the Research Services and Knowledge Transfer Office of UM. During the seminar, NSFC representatives introduced the NSFC-RGC and NSFC-FDCT Joint Projects, as well as the application status of NSFC funds in 2024. More than 20 heads of research management from the universities also shared their experiences in applying for the funds and managing the funded projects.

