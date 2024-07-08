ICCROM joins international research efforts on climate change risk assessment for heritage 

We're thrilled to announce that our World Heritage Leadership (WHL) programme , an ICCROM-IUCN joint initiative, is part of a consortium that h as been awarded funding by the Belmont Forum for a research project on establishing a methodology to systematically assess climate change-related risks to heritage.

Heritage sites are under increasing threat from climate change. From rising sea levels to extreme weather events, these irreplaceable treasures face many risks. To better understand the challenges posed by climate change, a new collaborative project, called SASCHA for short, has been launched with generous funding granted through a competitive global call for proposals.

The SASCHA team's primary goal is to develop innovative methods for understanding climate change risks to heritage sites. These methods will be designed for multiscale analysis, meaning they can be applied to both local and global contexts. This approach aims to bridge the gap between local knowledge and global data, ensuring that vulnerability assessments are relevant to specific locations while also considering broader trends.

The project brings together a team of leading experts from:

ICCROM, through the World Heritage Leadership (WHL) programme

University College London (UK)

NIKU - Norwegian Institute for Cultural Heritage Research (Norway)

Natural Hazards Control and Assessment (NHAZCA) – A startup of Sapienza University of Roma (Italy)

North Carolina State University (USA)

Arizona State University (USA)

English Heritage Trust (UK)

Municipality of Ventotene (Italy)

Achieving climate-relevant heritage outcomes through tangible outputs

The project will achieve its goals through several key steps:

Developing operationalized indicators to measure and monitor climate change-related impacts on heritage

Creating a stakeholder engagement protocol to ensure diverse perspectives and cultural contexts are considered when identifying relevant climate threats.

Building a tool to help stakeholders determine the most appropriate assessment approaches for different spatial scales.