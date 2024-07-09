A&E INVESTMENT PIONEER BLUWATR ACQUIRES MULTI-DISCIPLINARY ENGINEERING FIRM WATT CONSULTING GROUP
Acquisition builds on WATT's multimodal transportation planning and engineering, civil engineering, geomatics, land surveying, and geotechnical expertise
Our shared goal is to build on WATT's exceptional expertise, strengths, and talent to enhance the outstanding service we provide to a broader range of clients.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advancing on its mission to help architecture and engineering firms thrive in an industry in the midst of historic change, Bluwatr has entered into a strategic partnership with WATT Consulting Group [WATT] by acquiring a majority interest in the firm. Adhering to Bluwatr’s co-partnership model, WATT’s leadership retains a significant equity stake, continuing the tradition of employee ownership, and paving the way for more employees to become shareholders.
— Todd Hoisington, Bluwatr Founding Partner and CEO
Established in 1983, WATT is one of Western Canada’s leading providers of multimodal transportation planning and engineering, civil engineering, geomatics, land surveying, and geotechnical services. The company’s diverse team of experts is recognized for their innovative approach to addressing complex project challenges with tailored solutions that align closely with clients’ unique requirements.
Our shared goal is to build on WATT's exceptional expertise, strengths, and talent to enhance the outstanding service we provide to a broader range of clients,” said Bluwatr Founding Partner and CEO Todd Hoisington. “We aim to tackle larger, more complex, and challenging projects, attract top-tier talent, and expand our client base, all while continuing the remarkable work that WATT has established.”
“We are excited about the amazing opportunities that lie ahead of us – the fusion of Bluwatr’s industry knowledge and forward-thinking technology approach with WATT’s reputation, expertise, and culture is a transformational combination,” said WATT President & CEO Bruce Nelligan. “We share many aspects of Bluwatr’s culture and values, but the most important is our shared belief in the power of great people doing great work together.”
The partnership with WATT exemplifies Bluwatr’s strategy of investing in strong, independent A&E firms. Seed-funded by its co-founders, Bluwatr has recently announced a strategic partnership with Canadian investment firm Bulldog Capital Partners. The partnership will see Bulldog Capital support Bluwatr with a significant investment to establish Bluwatr’s business plan of reaching $500m of consolidated revenue.
About Bluwatr
Bluwatr Canada Inc. is a strategic growth platform for architecture and engineering firms seeking technology transformation and meaningful ownership transition opportunities. The firm invests in high-potential A&E companies and technology innovations that shape the future of design. Visit www.bluwatr.io to learn more.
About WATT Consulting Group
WATT Consulting Group is a multi-disciplinary engineering and transportation organization serving a broad spectrum of clients in both the private and public sectors across Canada. WATT offers services in the areas of multimodal transportation planning and engineering, civil engineering, geomatics, land surveying, and geotechnical engineering, and is recognized for its holistic thinking and big-picture approach. With a dedicated team of over 90 professionals working in unison under a “One Studio” approach from offices in Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, Victoria, Kelowna, and Ontario, WATT partners with clients to craft custom solutions that create vibrant, livable communities. Visit http://www.wattconsultinggroup.com to learn more.
