Ex-Apple Employee Launches Hyperscale: AI for Small Businesses to Automate Sales and Outreach
Hyperscale AI researches and verifies leads across popular databases to deliver high-response personalized messages through email and LinkedIn.SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an era where corporations are rapidly leveraging AI to achieve soaring valuations, small businesses still face considerable challenges in efficiently scaling their sales and marketing efforts. Hyperscale aims to level the playing field by providing small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with the capability to run a full-scale sales and marketing department powered by advanced artificial intelligence (AI) — all without the traditional high costs.
Existing lead generation tools promise vast databases of "verified" emails, but they often fall short, leading to high bounce rates that damage domain reputations with invalid or "guessed" addresses. These providers charge per email attempt rather than per successful verification, forcing users to subscribe to multiple lead generation services and independent email verification tools to ensure high-quality leads. Additionally, mainstream tools offer limited AI personalization, resulting in generic, placeholder-filled messages that are easily identified as spam and frequently go unread.
Hyperscale redefines the standard. Utilizing cross-referenced, verified details from major lead platforms, our system goes through multiple layers of email verification to ensure legitimate, high-quality contacts and minimize bounce rates. We charge credits only for successfully verified emails, not for attempts. Once a lead is validated, Hyperscale’s AI scours the internet for personalized, relevant facts about each recipient, crafting hyper-personalized messages using advanced AI large language models. These emails are designed to look "handwritten" and naturally engaging, significantly increasing response rates as they convey thoughtful, tailored outreach. The result is a higher chance of meaningful engagement and conversion, as recipients appreciate and respond to the genuine effort behind each message.
“Growing up watching my parents’ business fail due to inadequate sales and marketing, I learned that no matter how good your product or service is, effective sales outreach and marketing are vital for business sustainability,” said Bobby Tang, Co-Founder of Hyperscale and formerly of Apple (nasdaq:aapl) and Amazon (nasdaq:amzn). Many of us small business owners don’t have the luxury of having an entire sales and marketing team to handle these critical business functions. Our mission with Hyperscale is to democratize advanced AI technology, making it approachable to entrepreneurs or mom and pop shops. With just a few clicks, they can effortlessly scale their businesses, bypassing the steep learning curves associated with conventional platforms.”
To experience the power of Hyperscale, visit www.gethyperscale.com and start your free trial today. Setting up an outreach campaign is quick and seamless. Simply log in, specify your target audience details, or paste a LinkedIn Search URL. Hyperscale will then research comprehensive facts about each recipient to facilitate natural, engaging conversations. Add any specific details you'd like the AI to include in the personalized messages, and schedule when and how often you want these messages sent.
"Hyperscale paid for itself when my cold email turned into a sale the very next day," said Kelly Williams, Sales Associate at Figaro. "We now send ten times more emails each day, and every single one feels personally handwritten," added Koray Okumus, Recruiter at Circooles.
Hyperscale was developed by Mana, a London-based AI company established by a team of experts from Apple, Amazon, SoftBank, and McKinsey. The venture is backed by top investors associated with renowned brands such as Brex, TikTok, Canva, Monzo, Revolut, Deel, and more.
