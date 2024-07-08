Submit Release
Minister Ronald Lamola and United States of America Secretary Mr Anthony Blinken recommits to expanding and deepening special relationship both South Africa and United States

Bilateral Relations with the United States of America

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Ronald Lamola and his counterpart, Mr Anthony Blinken, recommitted to expanding and deepening the special relationship enjoyed by both South Africa and the United States.

This happened during the courtesy call Minister Lamola received from Secretary Blinken congratulating him on his appointment. The call follows President Biden’s congratulatory call to President Ramaphosa on 2 July 2024.

Both Minister Lamola and Secretary Blinken reiterated their commitment to expanding bilateral relations between our nations as well as global peace and security.

Media Enquiries: Chrispin Phiri, Spokesperson for the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation

