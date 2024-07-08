President Cyril Ramaphosa congratulates new UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer

President Ramaphosa congratulates new UK Prime Minister

President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated Sir Keir Starmer on his appointment to the position of Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Prime Minister Starmer assumed the position today, 5 July 2024, following the general elections held on 4 July 2024.

President Ramaphosa said he looks forward to working with Prime Minister Starmer to enhance the strong, historic relations between South Africa and the UK.

South Africa and the UK are strategic partners with a broad and vibrant relationship, led by a commitment to liberal values, democracy and the rule of law.

The UK is one of South Africa’s largest bilateral trading and investment partners and remains South Africa’s number one source of long-haul tourism in the world.

South Africa and the UK collaborate in various multilateral fora to advance shared ideals and objectives.

In 2022, President Ramaphosa was the first Head of State to undertake a State Visit to the UK following an invitation from His Majesty, King Charles III.

The State Visit was an important and momentous occasion to strengthen the bonds of cooperation and friendship between the two countries.

President Ramaphosa said he looks forward to working with Prime Minister Starmer to further strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries and to address current global political and security challenges.

