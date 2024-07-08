TYLER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OnlineCheckWriter.com - powered by Zil Money, a leading B2B payment platform, simplifies the business payment process by allowing multiple and group eChecks to be sent to a single email. The platform's eCheck feature offers highly affordable rates, allowing businesses to customize and select pricing options that align with their specific needs. This ensures a seamless and cost-effective solution for managing payments, empowering businesses to optimize their financial operations.

OnlineCheckWriter.com - powered by Zil Money, allows users to send eChecks via email or text as printable PDFs. Businesses can conveniently customize and print checks on blank stock or plain paper from their office or home using a printer. Users can choose from various customizable check templates, and an intuitive drag-and-drop design tool allows them to personalize checks with company logos, background images, and fonts, ensuring a professional appearance without requiring design expertise. Printing checks saves time and significantly reduces costs by up to 80% compared to traditional pre-printed checks, eliminating the need for lengthy delivery times.

The payment SaaS platform allows businesses to benefit from features like scheduling recurring payments and managing bulk transactions efficiently. Affordable check mailing service offers pricing ranging from $1.25 and secure delivery via USPS or FedEx. OnlineCheckWriter.com - powered by Zil Money, also offers a Positive Pay feature to prevent check fraud. Businesses can share cleared checklists with their banks and cross-reference with outgoing checks. The system identifies suspicious checks and alerts users to potential scams. Automating Positive Pay saves time and money, protects against fraud, and improves financial control.

Zil Money Corporation, the parent company of ZilMoney.com, Zil US, and OnlineCheckWriter.com - powered by Zil Money, offers business payment platforms. OnlineCheckWriter.com - powered by Zil Money, connects with over 22,000 banks and integrates with payroll and accounting software to simplify financial tasks. It helps small and medium businesses fund payroll using credit cards, improving cash flow, and providing rewards and tax benefits.

OnlineCheckWriter.com - powered by Zil Money, is known for its user-friendly accounting tools and affordable pricing. It integrates with popular accounting software and offers various payment options, including ACH, wire transfers, RTP, payment links, international payments, wallet-to-wallet transfers, and QR code payments. This flexibility allows users to choose their preferred payment methods for efficient transactions. OnlineCheckWriter.com - powered by Zil Money, has nearly one million users and has managed over $75 billion in transactions. It is regularly updated to meet global financial standards and offers a mobile app on both Google Play and the iOS App Store.

