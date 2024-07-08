Author Patricia Fisk Harris to be Featured on Close Up Radio

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our guest proves that you are never too old for romance. She now seeks to encourage others in that regard. This is the story of Patricia Fisk Harris.

Patricia Fisk Harris is the author of Love in the Second Chapter: Finding Companionship and Romance After Loss. “Recently published in February 2024, the book I wrote is a semi-autobiographical journey of my life, the marriage to my husband Bernard and his passing, and how I recovered from that,” summarizes Patricia. “It also focuses on my struggles of re-entering the dating world after knowing Bernard for over sixty years. It then comes out with a positive result by meeting a new gentleman, Roger.”

“This book is targeted toward people like me that didn’t have a clue, after they lost someone on how to get back out into the dating scene,” explains Patricia. “I also give them the encouragement to overcome the stumbling blocks that they might face and provide ways to navigate safely through that. Ultimately, to have a happy outcome.”

“I am not necessarily aiming this book at people around my age,” adds Patricia. “This book is written for people, whether they are in their thirties, forties, and fifties, who are struggling to get back out into the dating scene. It’s not just a book for elders, but a book for everybody.”

Having grown up in Spokane, Washington, Patricia’s and her first husband, Bernard Harris, were high school sweethearts. They started dating when she was fifteen years old, while he was sixteen. When Patricia turned eighteen, she went to Washington State University, where Bernard was already enrolled. Because they both did not have a lot of money and to combine resources by living together, they decided to get married. The social norms back in the early sixties was that a male and female couldn’t live together unless they were married. Some may misconstrue this arrangement as a marriage of convenience, but she was already very much in love with him.

When they both graduated from college, they landed very successful careers. Bernard worked for the telephone company until he retired. She first worked as a clinical microbiologist, and then as a director of sales. Along the way, they raised two daughters. She also traveled extensively for leisure and business.

“I really had a wonderful marriage with Bernard for over fifty-six years plus four years of dating before that,” declares Patricia. Bernard would pass away from Alzheimer’s on January 15th, 2019.

“After my first husband died, I struggled along for a few years until I figured out that I really wanted to meet someone else,” recalls Patricia. She eventually accomplished that, when she met her second husband, Roger Johnson.

“I dated Roger for about fourteen months,” shares Patricia. “We met on a cruise. We then went on additional cruises together. I recently married Roger on March 30th, 2024.” Roger is a retired analytical chemist who, for a long time, worked at Kodak. He also is a retired thirty-year chief master sergeant from the Air Force Reserve. “We are both happily retired and really enjoying life right now,” adds Patricia. “Roger has great friends and I have met all of them and also his family. He has met all my friends and family.”

“Married life with Roger is very comfortable,” explains Patricia. He is an easy person to get to know. I feel that I can be myself with him. We enjoy the same types of things. He is also very loving and kind. His family and friends were immediately accepting. They hoped that he would find someone else, after he lost his wife. They felt that we were a perfect match. It’s the same on my side of the family. It has been great all around.”

Currently, Patricia and Roger split their time between Montgomery, Texas in the winter, and Rochester, New York in the summer. Their time is spent with their respective families, along with extensive traveling – something that Patricia continues to do, even during marriage to Bernard. “Currently, my life is complex, but simple at the same time,” observes Patricia.

As for the future, Patricia plans to publish additional books. Her most recent project is to write a book about real stories about love in the second chapter. She is in the process of interviewing several men and women who are either widowed or otherwise fell out of a relationship, and how they met their second love.

“If you have met a few frogs and are still looking for your prince, don’t give up!” concludes Patricia. “There is somebody out there that shares your same values, is probably just as lonely, and hasn’t met you yet. You can find a wonderful partner. Make it happen for yourself!”

